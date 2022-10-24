(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds.
“We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that has written a position paper on the issue.
He said, using game numbers provided by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, that predators kill almost 20,000 deer last year in the remote corner of the state. Hunters killed an additional 3,600, bringing the annual reduction in deer numbers to at least 23,600.
“This does not include additional loss by bear, coyote, bobcat, automobile, or other mortalities, which makes these numbers kind of alarming,” said Magart.
The Wildlife Group is asking the state Fish and Wildlife Commission to review its white paper and consider changes to predator management policies to restore sustainability among herds.
With a minimum count of 206 wolves in 33 packs in Washington at the end of 2021, the problems on the east side of the state need to be addressed because that is where the vast majority of wolves live, said Magart.
He invites hunters, ranchers and others concerned about the situation to speak out at the commission meeting in Colville on Thursday, Oct. 27, where game management is on the agenda. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.in Colville Kalispel Hall of the local Spokane Community College campus, 985 South Elm Street. Zoom participation is available at wdfw.wa.gov, and people can also provide virtual comments on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29.
“We need people to come and talk about what they are seeing,” he said.
Again, using WDFW numbers, Magart said there is plenty of cause for concern about the future of ungulates.
“Starting with 30,000 whitetails at the beginning of the year, of which 19,800 are does, and adding one fawn per doe, you wind up with 49,800 available deer. However, predators and hunting remove at least 23,600, which leaves 26,500 to start the next year,” he explained.
“Starting the next year with fewer deer and fewer fawns being added to the pool, but leaving predation numbers the same – unlikely given that wolves are increasing at the rate of 28% a year and cougar numbers are also growing—the deer numbers drop to 20,700 at year’s end, and then to 11,150 the following year.”
Magart said the predation numbers “should be ringing alarm bells that, under present policy, our deer herds are unsustainable.”
The Wildlife Group believes the only way to halt descent into a “predator pit” is to limit cougar and wolf take of ungulates. Without doing this, he said, the only option is to reduce hunting season lengths, limit entry through draws for permits, enact antler point restrictions, restrict the area for deer tags, or a combination of these and other methods.
“Whatever method chosen, it is not going to sit well with our hunters,” said Magart. “There is an economic component to limiting hunting because many businesses and communities benefit from these seasons.”
Magart said WDFW officials insist that game levels are stable, often citing a University of Washington study with that conclusion. That study is faulty, he said, because field research ran from 2016 to 2021, before the latest losses from Blue Tongue disease were known.
“What that study reports is not what we are hearing from hunters and property owners in this region,” Magart said “The overwhelming response falls in the line of, ‘Just not seeing deer as we used to, used to see 25 in a field nearby and now there are four or five, and on and on.’”
Magart said, in addition to losses by predators, whitetail deer numbers have declined due to the first outbreak of Blue Tongue in 2015 and a second spread of the infection in 2021.
The WSU study started with lower than normal numbers of whitetails and ended prior to a second drop in numbers, he said.
Without a change in management policies, the Wildlife Group predicts big problems ahead for game animals and people with livestock living in remote areas.
“With less wildlife to prey on, there will be more domestic depredation and increased danger to our children and selves,” said Magart. “Our wildlife managers have their blinders on, and they are not seeing the whole picture.”
The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is a nonprofit, local organization that promotes hunting, fishing, recreation, conservation and advocates for balanced wildlife and fish management policies.
WDFW did not immediately reply to a request for comment.