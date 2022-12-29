(The Center Square) – Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen retires this week from a long career in criminal justice, first as a defense attorney and then working to put offenders behind bars or otherwise hold them accountable.
He leaves the elected office that he has held since 2006 with satisfaction about being a "servant" of the people. That role, he explained, meant being willing to incur the wrath of others by standing against wrong and never hesitating to go after corruption.
Some of his decisions resulted in backlash that included unsuccessful bar complaints being filed against him, but Rasmussen has no regrets.
“In the end, we each must do what is right as best we can see it to be,” he told The Center Square. “We must all stand before our maker one day and give account for what we have done, be it for good or for evil. I want to be found having done things for the good, for truth, for justice and the law and for the right. I believe that is what is required of all of us.”
Rasmussen has been motivated through a multi-faceted career by these words from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he said: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at time of challenge and controversy.”
His role as a prosecutor involved working closely with law enforcement agencies, but he sometimes was put in the position to end the career of an officer who violated the law.
He was counsel to the county commissioners but ended up filing a lawsuit against the three officials seated in 2020 out of the belief they had illegally used about $120,000 of public funds to benefit two private parties.
Rasmussen initiated the suit after the State Auditor’s Office determined that three transfers of money from the county’s homeless plan had been unallowable gifts of taxpayer dollars.
Between 2015 and 2018, the commissioners reimbursed a couple $30,000 for moving their damaged home away from an eroding shoreline along the Kettle River. They also provided two payments totally about $90,000 to two nonprofits that were building a home for a Kettle Falls man with spinal injuries.
Rasmussen alleged the expenditures were made on behalf of people who had other means to get their housing issues resolved. He said the state gave each county a share of recording fees to use toward getting people off the street, to help those with no other means of support.
The high-profile suit led many members of the local Republican party to turn against him, said Rasmussen. He does not believe the case was wrong despite the Appeals Court overturning a trial court ruling that required the commissioners to repay the funds, and the Supreme Court upholding that decision.
The three men who were ousted from office by the lower court – Steve Parker, Don Dashiell and Wes McCart – will now be reimbursed for the money they repaid.
McCart has since won re-election to the District 1 seat that he was forced to leave for two months after the trial court determined wrongdoing had taken place, which caused the loss of surety bonds needed to hold office.
“It is never a mistake to try and hold people accountable for what they have done,” Rasmussen said. “The state auditor said the former commissioners had unlawfully gifted funds. I believed it was my responsibility to try and recover those funds. I was unsuccessful. It was not a mistake to try.”
With that said, he wishes the controversy had never happened.
“The only ones who benefited were those who received the money,” he said. “They did not deserve to receive it, but they did. They kept the public funds that were meant to be restricted for other purposes.”
Rasmussen said he sought advice from the Prosecutor’s Association legal counsel before initiating the court action.
“I got permission from the court to proceed,” he explained. “The trial court ruled in our favor, but the Appeals Court does not have the obligation to follow the law. They decide what the law really is. They did not follow the law in this case, in my opinion, but I accept their decision.”
He believes the appellate court’s decision sets the stage for government leaders across the state to gift taxpayer dollars to private parties without limitation.
Rasmussen’s place will now be taken by Erika George, one of his seven deputy prosecutors who won election to the office in November.
“I am very hopeful that Erika will have a successful career, lead people to have confidence in her office, conduct herself honorably and work diligently for the people of Stevens County,” he said.
At the age of 74, Rasmussen recently fought a second round of prostate cancer, which emerged as a major health concern during his court battle with the commissioners. Despite the toll on his health, he is not planning to settle into a retirement life of leisure.
Rasmussen has played an instrumental role in fundraising and gathering materials to get wells drilled in the remote villages of Guatemala through the nonprofit Water for Life, which is headquartered in Spokane. He plans to continue trips to Central America to oversee that work and encourage community members to help support the outreach.
He and his wife, Annette, live in Nine Mile Falls and he is also pursuing some work options in the legal field, although he was not yet ready to talk about these endeavors.
Rasmussen spent 15 years as a defense attorney before crossing the aisle to become a prosecutor. He said seeing the worst of people takes a toll on the minds of those involved in criminal justice, but he has never lost faith in the ability of people to overcome great odds and make the most of second chances.
“I have tried to maintain the belief that there is good in all people, no matter what they have done,” he said. “I believe that people are capable of change even when it is difficult to see much change.”