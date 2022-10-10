(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Monday that six wolves found dead in Stevens County last February were poisoned.
“It’s extremely unfortunate that somebody would take matters into their own hands,” said Scott Nielsen, a Kettle Falls rancher and president of the Stevens County Cattlemen’s Association.
While ranchers in the region are extremely frustrated with WDFW’s failure to manage wolf behavior so that depredations are not a regular occurrence, Nielsen does not believe any of the cattlemen he knows would flout the rule of law by harming wolves.
“People in Northeastern Washington no longer have social tolerance for the way that WDFW is managing these predators,” he said. “However, ranchers continue to try to collaborate with WDFW to turn things around, so I don’t see any of them taking that risk.”
Nielsen said, for all anybody knows, wolf advocates committed the crime to get the state to enact greater protections for the animals, which they have long been pushing for.
“You don’t like to think that could have happened but, in this day and age, it is possible,” he said.
He said it is also possible that a resident of the area decided to act after watching the carnage that local ranchers are now experiencing year after year.
“The people here are fed up with the way the state has not played by its own rules,” said Nielsen.
The agency is asking anyone with information about the poisonings to call the poaching hotline at 877-933-9847 or text a tip to 847411.
Eight conservation groups have teamed up to offer a $51,100 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case. Penalties for illegally killing a wolf on the east side of the state, where they are listed as a state endangered species, range up to $5,000 and/or one-year in jail.
Organizations offering the reward are: The Center for Biological Diversity; Conservation Northwest; Defenders of Wildlife; Kettle Range Conservation Group; Northwest Animal Rights Network; Sierra Club – Washington Chapter; Washington Wildlife First; and Western Watersheds Project.
WDFW announced Oct. 10 that toxicology reports indicated the wolves in Wedge Pack territory had died from ingesting poison, but further details about the type of toxic substance used on the animals was not provided.
The investigation began with four animals found dead together in late February and expanded when two additional wolf carcasses were found within a month of searching the area, said state officials in the monthly report about wolf management activities.
On another front, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one wolf from the Leadpoint pack in response to repeated depredation of cattle on the private grazing lands of two Stevens County ranchers.
Susewind stated in the announcement about the hunt that non-lethal deterrents used by the ranchers had failed to curtail attacks. The second hunt of Leadpoint pack members within the past month follows the Oct. 5 death of a cow that was in a 300-acre fully fenced pasture near where other depredations had occurred.
Since Aug. 22, WDFW has documented seven other injuries and deaths tied to Leadpoint activity. On Sept. 21, WDFW killed two wolves from the pack in an attempt to curtail attacks.
“The Leadpoint pack has demonstrated a pattern of depredating on cattle despite the use of nonlethal tools including range riding, human presence, a RAG box, and Fox lights,” stated the Oct. 9 announcement about the second hunt. “Before Oct. 7, depredations were limited to one producer’s private pasture, but the pack has since depredated on a neighboring pasture despite range riding activity and a high level of human presence. Based on this assessment, WDFW staff believe depredations are likely to continue.”
Susewind said agency staff do not believe the removal of one more wolf at this time will pose a risk to the species’ recovery.
One wolf is also being euthanized from the Smackout pack for its aggression on cattle herds in Northeastern Washington.
WDFW’s year-end minimum population count for 2021 was at least 206 known wolves in 33 known packs, including at least 19 breeding pairs. The biggest concentration of wolves is in Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.