(The Center Square) — Young Democratic candidates in Washington are in some of the closest races in the state against incumbents from both sides of the political aisle.
The race for Seattle's 43rd District came to a decisive end with former Democratic House Speaker Frank Chopp winning reelection by more than a two-to-one margin as of Thursday afternoon, taking in nearly 66% of the vote.
The 20-year incumbent will return to Olympia as one of the most influential members of the Democratic House majority and chair of the Rules Committee. He will likely serve as a key voice in the legislature's budget balancing act come January.
His opponent, Sherae Lascelles, an advocate for sex workers and the homeless, took in just 32%, but still outperformed sitting Seattle Council member Kshama Sawant's 2012 vote share by 3 points.
To the east, Democrat and nonprofit CEO Danielle Garbe Reser lost handedly to Walla Walla County Commissioner Perry Dozier by 17 points for the 16th District Senate seat. This news comes even as Reser out-fundraised Dozier by a three-to-one margin.
To the west, Democrats Ingrid Anderson and state Sen. Mark Mullet were separated by just 415 votes on Thursday afternoon with Anderson in a slim lead for Snoqualmie's 5th District's Senate seat.
Anderson, a union-backed nurse endorsed by Inslee, called for strengthening the state's pandemic preparedness and addressing housing costs in Snoqualmie.
Mullet, a former bank executive backed by a host of politicians from Snoqualmie, has spoken out against tax increases and unsuccessfully called for a special legislative session this year.
In the race for Pierce County's 28th District, Democratic educator T'wina Nobles leads Republican Steve O'Ban by just 1,956 votes.
Nobles has pushed for increasing funding for remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and raising teacher pay while O'Ban has sponsored legislation supporting condominium construction and child support pass through payments.
O'Ban notably introduced a bill earlier this year punishing Washington cities from tolerating the creation of mass demonstrations in the vein of Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone.
Over in the 17th District House race, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer Tanisha Harris is leading Republican Rep. Vicki Kraft by a mere 869.
Harris has floated the idea of a ban on high-capacity gun magazines and touted her decade of experience working for Evergeen Public Schools. She lost to Kraft two years ago by 859 votes.
Kraft is a former advancement director for the Freedom Foundation, a free-market think tank, and the only Southwest Washington lawmaker voting against Senate Bill 6617, which upended zoning codes for affordable housing construction.
Both candidates say the state needs to replace the state's aging Interstate 5 bridge before considering additional crossings, though Kraft does not share Harris's concerns about climate change.
To date, Washington Democrats control 29 out 49 state senate seats and 57 out of 41 statehouse seats as well as the governor's mansion.
So long as those numbers see little change in the coming days, Democratic state lawmakers will once again wield a strong majority to pass critical legislation this coming session.
As of Thursday, Secretary of State Kim Wyman has emerged as the state's lone Republican executive.
Per state law, Wyman has until December 3 to certify final election results.