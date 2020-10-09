(The Center Square) — No tenant in Washington will be evicted for non-payment before Christmas following an extension of the state's eviction moratorium by Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday night.
The moratorium, which was set to expire on October 15, now extends through December 31.
"We certainly don’t need more housing insecurity in the moment of uncertainty during this pandemic," Inslee said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
The announcement drew praise from a variety of progressive activist groups like the Washington Community Action Network.
"The Eviction Moratorium extension through Dec. 31 can help renters sleep a little easier tonight, but it's up to our local electeds to make these policies long-term," the group tweeted. "We ALL need stability to get through this and thrive."
The news comes as more than 200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the University of Washington's fraternity houses, according to the Daily.
While Washington's King County may be seeing some of the lowest case numbers in the country according to findings from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's office released this week, case counts are still rising.
Washington's eviction moratorium still allows landlords to evict tenants for criminal offenses and if they choose to occupy or sell the property. The moratorium does not keep landlords out of debt during the pandemic, however.
As the only West Coast state not requiring tenants to provide proof of financial hardship incurred from COVID-19, Washington's moratorium has drawn criticism from landlords who see it open to abuse.
"We must direct relief to those who need it and avoid blanket orders that force housing providers to bear all of the burden of providing shelter without covering their costs," said Kyle Woodring of the Rental Housing Association of Washington. "Short-sighted policies like this renewed order will continue to jeopardize our already fragile housing system."
Inslee and Durkan have been named as defendants in a number of lawsuits over state and local eviction bans in past months.
On Thursday, Inslee also announced the state will be releasing $15 million for small business assistance hit hard by the pandemic, courtesy of the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The Washington Department of Commerce, headed by Lisa Brown, will be distributing the aid. Eligibility requirements for applicants are currently unknown.
"We've asked and are monitoring that the grants go out equitably with respect to region and specific demographic groups," Brown said.
Brown said on Thursday that the state will be working with the legislature to brainstorm more potential aid packages next year.