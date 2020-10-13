(The Center Square) — Earlier this year, Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib announced he was not seeking reelection this year and was joining the Jesuit order of the Catholic Church.
What he did not say is that he has already been on unpaid leave doing exactly that in California for nearly an entire month.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Habib has not collected his $117,300 salary since Sept. 1 in a statement to the Northwest News Network. Habib’s departure was first reported by Crosscut.
Inslee and Washington state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig were reportedly notified of Habib’s departure beforehand. The general public was not made aware of the news through any known news releases or social media posts.
Gubernatorial spokesperson Kristina Brown said that Habib is still first in line for the governor’s mansion until he is succeeded in January. Secretary of State Kim Wyman is second in line for the office.
In Washington, the lieutenant governor also serves as the president of the state senate, where he casts votes and ensures chamber protocol is followed. The state legislature has not met since its last regularly scheduled session in the spring.
Secretary of the Washington Senate, Brad Hendrickson, claimed on Tuesday that he was not previously aware of Habib’s departure.
Brown added that Habib remains in regular communication with the state and still approves any relevant documents.
Inslee said on Tuesday that state business would not be impeded by Habib's absence.
"What I've been advised in the last hour or so is that the senate has provisions, so that will not be a problem," Inslee said. "I don't see this as an impediment. We can find another presiding officer.”
Inslee also remarked that the legislature, controlled by fellow Democrats, will not likely need Habib’s vote.
This fall, Inslee is seeking a third term. He faces Republican police chief Loren Culp.
Washington election officials have predicted record voter turnout this year amid a host of ballot measures and races, in spite of concerns surrounding the upending of Washington USPS services.
Habib served in both chambers of the state legislature before being elected lieutenant governor in 2017.
He has endorsed state Sen. Marko Liias for his office. Liias is running against Congressman Denny Heck for Habib’s seat this Nov. 3.