(The Center Square) – A court ruling on drug possession may have handed Washington state a $100 million problem that local officials say the court system is unequipped to fix.
In the Washington Supreme Court's State v. Blake ruling from last winter, the court determined criminalizing unwitting drug possession was unconstitutional. As a result, lawmakers worked on accommodating legislation to avoid what some warned would be a legal logjam.
Senate Bill 5476 would reclassify drug possession as a gross misdemeanor with fines of up to $125. It would have courts hold retrials for drug possession cases and vacate related convictions for first and second-time offenders. Defendants would be referred to rehabilitation services by the court. Those conditions stem from a 13-point striking amendment by state Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, which would decriminalize drug possession statewide by 2023 in place of further action by the state legislature.
"Some people won't need the criminal justice system to promote prompt them to access treatment, but others like my daughter will," Redmond Mayor Angela Birney told the House Appropriations Committee on Monday. "It was not until the criminal justice system forced her into treatment that she was able to recover from addiction."
The bill, which moved quickly through the Senate, is hung up in the House. State Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, withdrew her support for SB 5476 this month because it relies too much on the courts to provide treatment. The bill has seen broad support among Washington law enforcement groups.
Others fear SB 5476 could see cities and counties rack up legal bills at the worst possible time. The Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) projects legal costs could soar to $100 million statewide as county courts sift through backlogs of up to three years. On Monday, WSAC policy director Juliana Roe told the House Appropriations Committee almost half of those costs could come from Thurston, Pierce, and King counties.
"It's imperative that the state provides sufficient funding to respond to public decision because creating an account funded by infractions alone would be totally inadequate, and we hope that you provide more funding in the budget," Roe said.
SB 5476 covers $24.8 million in statewide legal costs through 2023 and $32.5 million through 2025. Roe said those numbers are not conversation starters.
Deaths from drug overdoses in Washington have increased significantly during the pandemic. Data from the state Department of Health shows deadly overdoses rose by 38%, from 607 in the first half of 2019 to 835 in the first half of 2020. Most of that increase involved fentanyl, a potent opioid, among other substances. Minority communities saw the highest increases in overdose deaths.
Riall Johnson, an ex-football player and political activist, testified that as long as illicit drugs carry criminal penalties at any level, minority communities will always be the first to face harassment from law enforcement.
"The [Washington] Supreme Court made a landmark decision that's finally give us a chance to end the drug war," Johnson said. "Here you are with even more options for police to criminalize us. We're seeing people getting killed over and over on live television because of law enforcement having negative and unnecessary interactions with [people of color] on a daily basis."
For Seth Dawson, a former Snohomish County prosecuting attorney and lobbyist with the Washington Association for Substance Abuse and Violence Prevention, the bill neglects what he hails as the only solution to drug abuse: prevention.
"As much as we support the treatment provisions found in the striker, treatment is not prevention," Dawson said. "It's an intervention, something provided after the fact, often after people have suffered emotionally, physically, and financially prolonged periods of time, and so have their families. The state's vision should not be one of surrendering to drug abuse followed by treatment. We can do better than that."
The Washington Supreme Court made it clear on Tuesday it intends to uphold its decision in State v. Blake for a long time to come after denying a motion from the defendant in the case to reconsider its ruling.
Washington lawmakers have less than five days to pass SB 5476 before they adjourn 2021's 105-day session on Sunday.