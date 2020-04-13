(The Center Square) – The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in Washington state are declining each day as social distancing appears to be having an impact on slowing the spread of the disease.
An early April study from the University of Washington had predicted the numbers would start declining around the middle of last week.
The latest count shows 10,411 positive tests and 508 deaths. There were 187 news cases reported Sunday, compared to 511 last Wednesday. Similarly, there were 17 deaths reported Sunday, compared to 27 last Wednesday.
Media reports show, however, that hundreds of people had to be asked by police to leave closed parks and beaches in Seattle on Easter Sunday. The city last week closed 16 of its largest parks ahead of the holiday weekend.
Seattle police also said that crime reports in March were down 30 percent compared to the same time period a year ago.
The state Department of Health said that if Gov. Jay Inslee had not extended his stay-at-home measure through early May, it predicted the state would still be experiencing as many as 15 coronavirus deaths per day by July 1. With the extension, predictions show that number should be as low as five deaths per day by July 1.
As the spread of the coronavirus slows, Boeing announced it would partially reopen its Puget Sound production facility. The company closed it indefinitely last month after an employee died from coronavirus and 25 other employees tested positive.
The move will put 2,500 of the site’s 30,000 employees back to work, primarily focused on defense contracts.
Boeing said the employees will be given personal protective equipment and be required to wear masks at all times. Workers will also be given wellness checks at the start of each shift and schedules will be staggered to promote social distancing. Employees who can work from home will continue to do so.
Seattle-based Amazon said Monday it will look to hire 75,000 new employees to meet increased demand.
“We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time,” the company said in a blog post on its website.
The new jobs are in addition to the 100,000 people Amazon had already hired to handle coronavirus-driven demand.
A Seattle company has received federal approval for its plans for a free, 3D printable respirator mask. Maker Mask said the instructions have already been downloaded 35,000 in 117 countries.