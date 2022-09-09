(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee's Thursday afternoon announcement that Washington state’s COVID-19 state of emergency would end by Oct. 31, more than two and a half years since his initial declaration, was being still digested by Washingtonians Friday.
Republican lawmakers, the minority party in the state Legislature, were glad to see the end of the emergency declaration on the horizon, but were critical of Inslee governing as such for more than 900 days.
“The state of emergency could and should have ended long ago,” state Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said in a statement. “For a time it was justified, because of what we didn’t know about COVID. Unfortunately, there came a point when Governor Inslee began drifting away from the data and toward other metrics that seemed more political than scientific.”
He continued, “Republicans were right to question his actions, whether he appreciated that or not, and have maintained that his clinging to this extra authority was unfair to the other branches of government. In recent months it’s become obvious he was running out of excuses for continuing the state of emergency, and from that standpoint I welcome [yesterday’s] announcement.”
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, similarly excoriated Inslee, as well as Democratic lawmakers.
“Our state’s emergency-powers law is more than 50 years old and doesn’t account for the technology that now allows legislators to meet and make decisions remotely,” she said. “For the past two years Senate Republicans proposed sensible reforms that would complete an update of the law and finally allow the legislative branch to serve as a full check on executive-branch actions once an emergency goes beyond 30 days. The governor showed no interest in our ideas, nor did his allies in the current legislative majority, and I heard nothing from him [yesterday] to suggest a change of heart.”
State Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, was more succinct, as usual.
“I'm glad it is ending, but it is far too late,” the House minority leader told The Center Square via email. “House Republicans will continue to pursue Emergency Powers Reform and it would be good if Democrats would join us in that effort.”
The Center Square emailed several Democratic lawmakers but didn't receive any replies, and as of press time the state Democratic Party had not issued a statement on Inslee's surprise announcement.
State Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, told The Spokesman Review that Inslee relied on the best available data regarding his emergency declaration and subsequent decisions based on that declaration.
“The governor has used the best evidence and public health care protocols in his decision making, erring on the side of the health and safety of our residents," he said.
Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market think tank Washington Policy Center, reiterated his long-held position that Washington’s emergency declaration process is broken.
“The Governor should not fear being required to make the case to lawmakers why a particular emergency restriction is appropriate to continue, and the legislature should not hide from its constitutional responsibility to debate and adopt policy,” he said in a blog posted shortly after Inslee’s announcement. “At some point the executive branch should be required to receive permission from the legislative branch to continue making far-reaching policies under an emergency order.”
Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman had this to say about Inslee in an email to The Center Square: “It’s just plain scary that the man who has had total control of the government for nearly three years gets to decide when he will allow people to have a voice in their government.”
Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of the Northwest Progressive Institute, offered a robust defense of the governor’s decision to end the emergency declaration, and shared his thoughts on where to go from here.
“Governor Inslee's decision to terminate all remaining COVID-19 related emergency orders by the end of October 2022 is justifiable, but it's crucially important to remember that the pandemic is not over,” he said in an email to The Center Square. “Ignoring the virus won't make it go away. COVID-19 remains a grave public health threat with many poorly understood long term ramifications. For instance, we know that not everyone who gets the disease recovers quickly. There are a significant number of people living with what has become known as long COVID, and they need care and support.”
Villeneuve acknowledged the onus is now on legislative bodies to deal with the pandemic and its effects.
“Congress, our state Legislature, and local lawmakers need to get to work enacting new laws to address the persistent and ongoing public health threat of COVID-19,” he said. “While there is much about the disease we're still trying to understand, we do know a lot more about the virus than we did in 2020."
He continued, “We relied on executive emergency directives for years to respond to this deadly virus. Now it's time for our lawmakers to step up and deliver laws that will help us navigate the next phase of the pandemic.”
Those laws, according to Villeneuve, should include mandatory mask-wearing on planes, trains, and buses; federal funding of the free at-home COVID-19 testing kits by mail program; raising salaries for nurses, along with reducing or eliminating the cost of studying to become a nurse; increased appropriation for studying long COVID; and requiring schools and workplaces to modify their attendance polices to allow those who could spread the virus to remain at home.