(The Center Square) – As a capital gains tax inches towards the finish line in the Washington Legislature, one of the state's most conservative voices in U.S. Congress is telling its supporters to back down.
Sponsored by state Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, Senate Bill 5096 would tax capital gains on stocks, bonds, and other assets in excess of $250,000 at a rate of 7%. Timber, cattle, 401k accounts, and the sale of businesses worth $10 million or less would be exempt. All revenue raised, which state analysts peg at $483 million by 2023, would go to education, the state general fund, and a taxpayer fairness account.
Testifying to members of the House Finance Committee on Monday, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican, echoed the same sentiments opponents of the bill have shared all session long. A capital gains tax, he said, is unconstitutional and unwarranted.
"As a representative of our great state in Congress, I know Washington offers businesses both large and small several competitive advantages, including our lack of an income tax," Newhouse said. "If this legislation were signed into law, and in the off chance it is certified by the courts, it would open the door to an income tax on all Washingtonians and take away one of our best competitive advantages to attract new business."
Washington is one of nine states without an income tax per the terms of its constitution, which voters and state lawmakers have failed to amend for more than 80 years. No capital gains tax stands a chance getting past the courts for that reason, critics contend, and could cost the state millions in litigation.
Touching on that very topic, Newhouse brought up a letter of his from the IRS concerning capital gains taxes dating back to 2018. Capital gains, the letter stated, are treated as income under the federal tax code and “taxed as such.”
State Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, who chairs the House Finance Committee, shrugged off those concerns, suggesting SB 5096’s fate in court is far from certain. Others questioned why a capital gains tax would strip the state of its competitive edge when businesses pay them in states like California and New York.
Washington’s Democrats have branded the bill as an excise tax sale on high-value goods, a claim that’s left critics unconvinced. Dan Mead Smith, president of the free market Washington Policy Center, counted himself as one of them on Monday.
“This is an income tax,” Mead said. “So it might start off at a certain level of tax that percentage and us included, but over time, more and more people at all different income levels are going to pay both the capital gains tax and and the broader income tax.”
Research by New York University Professor Edward Wolff suggests that while half of U.S. households owned stock in 2016 through pensions, trusts, or mutual funds, the richest 10% of them laid claim to about 84% of their total value.
The cost of the state’s overdue housing and infrastructure projects, they argue, will only go up. A capital gains tax would help ensure the state has the money to build more homes, bring down rent, and guarantee a good quality of life for its residents. Plus, state revenue forecasts put growth $3.3 billion below pre-pandemic levels. Every new penny of revenue counts, they say.
The prospect of a capital gains tax passing this session is especially important for distressed small business owners. They include child care providers like Polly Irwin, who said she lost 50% of her business to the pandemic last year.
"This pandemic has demonstrated how absolutely vital child care is to the foundation of our functioning economy, but without help, too many of our essential business are never going to recover from this," Irwin said.
Others testifying shared concern over how a capital gains tax could impact the state’s $103 billion tech industry which employs 10% of the state’s workforce.
According to Molly Jones, vice president of government affairs at the Washington Technology Industry Association, at least 10% of its 1,000 member companies are considering moving out of state. A capital gains tax, Jones said, could be the tipping point for small startups who offer stock options in lieu of salaries.
“We hear daily from CEOs who are considering relocating to other states if this tax is passed, as many growing tech hubs lack income tax and capital gains taxes, and also have significantly lower cost of living,” Jones said.
Others testifying to the House Finance Committee on Monday disagreed with the notion a capital gains tax would scare away the state's privileged so easily.
“Opponents of this tax have argued in this hearing, that it will cause the so called job creators and top talent to leave the state,” said tech worker Kevin Litwack. “Yes, maybe some of my peers will take their money and run. But I truly believe that even more will come to replace them drawn by the values of community and shared responsibility that our state embodies.”
Dan Olmstead, founder of Auburn’s Poverty Bay Coffee Company, said anyone making $250,000 off of stock trades deserves to pay it forward.
"I'll tell you what, if I was paying this tax, it would mean that I've done pretty darn well," Olmstead said.
As one of two progressive tax proposals still on the table this session, SB 5096 has huge interest from the public. Of the 3,900 people who signed in to Monday’s hearing, 2,380 people registered in support for the bill compared to 1,486 who registered against it. Another 34 people registered as other.
It's uncertain how the bill would fare at the ballot box under a voter referendum, which one current amendment renders it vulnerable to in the future.
Since passing the Senate earlier this month, SB 5096 has already cleared one of its biggest political hurdles on its way to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk. The bill, which takes effect 90 days upon passage, has until April 25 to be signed into law.