(The Center Square) – Anyone can fish without a license in Washington state on June 11-12. Daytime use of some 6.7 million acres of state recreation land, creating a one-day savings for anglers of up to $31.50.
The statewide Free Fishing Weekend in Washington is held annually on the first weekend following the first Monday in June. The cost of a one-day combination fishing license is normally $11.35 for Washington residents, $20.15 for out-of-state fishers.
This year’s free weekend coincides with two State Land Free Days, when Discover Passes are not required to enter state parks and Washington State Departments of Natural Resources and Fish & Wildlife lands. The fee for a one-day Discover Pass is $10.
State law allows state parks to designate 12 days each year when a Discover Pass is not required for entry. Earlier this year, the legislature approved extending the free pass to include all lands and recreation sites managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state Department of Natural Resources and the State Parks and Recreation Commission.
Remaining free days in 2022 are June 11-12, 19; September 24, October 10, November 11, and November 25.
While no fishing license is required on Free Fishing Weekend, all other state regulations remain in effect, including size limits, bag limits, and catch record card requirements.
More than 705,000 fishing licenses were purchased in Washington last year according to Statista.
About 40 percent of state residents participate in fishing, hunting or wildlife observation, according to a report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.