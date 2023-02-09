(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River.
The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update.
The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules update listed the effective dates as Feb. 4 through Feb. 15, 2022, though that was an error.
Speaking with a WDFW Team Mill Creek employee via phone The Center Square determined, as often happens when the new year changes over, this is a typo.
“I’ve looked at this myself several times and haven’t noticed that. Yes, it is a typo. Thank you for letting us know,” said the WDFW employee via phone.
The effective dates are Feb. 4 through Feb. 15 of the current year.
This is not carte blanche for Evergreen anglers to fish as they please. Rather, it is merely a removal of excess restrictions reverting to the base DFW fishing rules.
Those rules, for the North Fork of the Nooksack River, can be found on page 36 of the Washington Sport Fishing rulebook.
“Fishers must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery,” the update also cautions.
Provided the rules are followed, Whatcom County residents are encouraged to get out there and snag some surplus steelhead for the coming week.