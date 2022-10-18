(The Center Square) – The Department of Fish and Wildlife found a dead calf two days after lethally removing a yearling female wolf from the Smackout pack. However, officials determined the depredation had occurred prior to the state-sanctioned hunt and was not a sign of renewed attacks.
WDFW has documented 11 depredations affecting three different livestock producers in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties since Aug. 17. These attacks have left seven dead and four injured calves, according to agency reports.
In early September, WDFW drew fire from ranchers and conservationists alike when the authorized removal of a Smackout pack member went wrong. The agency reported that a wolf pup had been killed during the hunt instead of an adult wolf, and the dead animal was likely from the Dirty Shirt pack that was traveling on the edge of Smackout territory.
Following that lethal removal, WDFW did not document any more wolf attacks in Smackout pack territory between Aug. 31 and Sept. 26.
Then, on Oct. 7, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removal of another wolf from the Smackout pack territory in response to cattle once again being attacked on public and private grazing lands in Northeastern Washington.
Three days later, WDFW killed the young female wolf from the Smackout pack and, two days beyond that, found another dead calf that was confirmed to have been killed by wolves.
According to Susewind, if WDFW documents additional livestock depredations indicating a continuing pattern of depredation, another lethal removal action could be authorized.
State policy allows a hunt of packs that kill or injure livestock three times within 30 days or four times within 10 months. The rancher must demonstrate that non-lethal measures failed to work before a wolf can be euthanized.