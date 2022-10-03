(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lethally removed two wolves from Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle grazing on private lands in Stevens County.
The agency reports that an adult male wolf and an adult female were killed last week as authorized by Director Kelly Susewind on Sept. 22.
He said the authorization complied with the state’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan to address conflicts between the apex predators and livestock. WDFW confirmed that the affected rancher had tried without success to curtail attacks by use of non-lethal deterrents.
The Leadpoint pack is blamed for three kills and two injuries of livestock on the ranching family's lands since Aug. 22.
WDFW’s wolf removal policy allows a hunt of pack members that wound or kill livestock three times within 30 days or four times within 10 months. The rancher must demonstrate that non-lethal measures failed to work before a wolf hunt can be approved.
WDFW reports that no additional wolf depredations have occurred in the Leadpoint territory – northern Stevens and Pend Oreille counties – since Sept. 19.
If the agency documents other attacks showing a renewed pattern of depredation, another lethal removal action could be authorized.
Susewind reported on Sept. 22 that the rancher who sustained the recent losses from Leadpoint wolves had opted not to utilize his grazing allotment on U.S. Forest Service land this season due to attacks in previous years.
Instead, he located cattle in a private fenced pasture at the bottom of a valley. The rancher had reportedly utilized a Cattle Producers of Washington range rider, adding another one on Sept. 2.
“These riders, in conjunction with the producer and family, have maintained daily/near daily presence in the area where affected cattle graze,” stated Susewind.
He said the rancher aimed to keep cattle in the valley and removed trees and brush in an area that wolves were known to cross. Sick or injured livestock were removed from the pasture and carcasses were properly disposed of to avoid attracting wolves.
According to Susewind, WDFW staff deployed a radio-activated guard box and several Fox lights in the area where the depredation events occurred.
“Unfortunately, even with the additional effort, depredations have escalated in a short timeframe in a localized area. Based on this assessment, WDFW staff believe depredations are likely to continue,” he said.
He noted that, in previous years, WDFW has documented 12 – 30 mortalities per year. The wolf population has continued to grow and expand its range, so the hunt was not expected to jeopardize recovery of the Leadpoint Pack.