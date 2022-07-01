(The Center Square) – When ranchers lose a calf or two to wolves, they are out a couple of thousand dollars, but the state spends up to $20,000 to lethally remove depredating wolves, says one wildlife manager.
“From a financial perspective alone, that to me has never made much sense,” said Washington State Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Lorna Smith of Jefferson County at a recent public meeting.
After hearing Smith’s remarks, Stevens County Cattlemen’s Association President Scott Nielsen, who is also a board member of Washington Cattle Producers, questioned her rationale. He said ranchers not only provide the nation’s food, but they represent private industry, which pays the bills of government.
Unlike government, he said private producers operate within a set budget, so every loss or injury of livestock carries a financial risk.
“We have even offered to do the hunts for the state so, in reality, it would cost them nothing,” said Nielsen. “The bottom line is that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has an obligation to fulfill the provisions in the wolf management plan that everyone sat at the table and decided upon; if they don’t do that, this whole thing falls apart."
WDFW’s lethal removal policy allows killing wolves if they have injured or killed livestock three times within the last 30 days or four times within 10 months. The rancher must show that non-lethal measures did not work before a wolf can be euthanized.
Smith advocated at last week’s commission meeting in Olympia for greater wolf protection measures because of their endangered status at the state and federal levels.
The commission is considering new rules in keeping with Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive in 2019 that WDFW kill fewer wolves.
The rule requires greater accounting by ranchers that they have taken every available step to ward off wolf attacks before the state will authorize lethal removal. The proposal would also create Chronic Conflict Zones within the state that would require more detailed conflict management plans.
The commissioners are expected to vote on the rule at a special meeting on July 8.
Commissioners Molly Linville and Kim Thorburn don't believe there is a need for more regulations.
Linville, who resides in Douglas County, said wolf pack numbers are climbing in the state so the management plan as written is working. She credited the hard work of the Wolf Advisory group, which included professional mediation between ranchers, environmentalists and other groups, for developing a plan that sought to protect both livestock and wolves.
“Shame on us for not recognizing the win,” she said. “We are winning.”
Thorburn of Spokane County delivered much the same message.
“I’m not sure what killing too many wolves means. Our goal with wolves is to recover them and they seem to be recovering fine with the way we manage the livestock conflict,” she said.
Commissioner Melanie Rowland of Okanogan County disagreed. She questioned the science behind killing wolves, citing a study that showed that destroying members of a pack leads to more attacks on livestock.
She was referencing a report by researchers at Washington State University that found, for every wolf killed in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming of the past 25 years, there was a 5% increase in the sheep and cattle killed the next year.
The study said that when the alpha male or female is killed, other wolves are freed to start breeding, which produces more pups. And feeding growing pups causes the pack to hunt more and, therefore, kill more livestock.
Livestock kills only started going down after overall wolf numbers were reduced by more than 25%, according to the report.
Rowland’s comments led WDFW wolf policy lead Julia Smith to note that “there is a body of science on lethal removal showing it is effective. Not long term. Not forever. No tool is effective forever.”
She added that although WDFW is a proponent of range riding as one non-lethal deterrent measure, there is “no published science” on the technique.
“It’s not always about the best available science,” Smith said. “It’s about let’s try things out and see what we can do and try to build that body of science. The science is so difficult to collect.”
Rowland responded to Smith’s comments by saying, “I would require a bit more science to support the idea of the state killing a species that has been listed as endangered.”
That led WDFW Director Kelly Susewind to say, “It feels like commissioners are attacking staff.”
At the start of the meeting, Chair Barbara Baker from Thurston County cautioned the group that the topic of wolf management was “hot button” and drew out passions on both sides.
She asked the group to confine discussion to whether a new rule was necessary. If not, she said a decision needed to be decided about how Inslee’s guidance would be accommodated.
Commissioner John Lehmkuhl of Chelan County pointed out that, aside from Chronic Conflict Zones, the management plan already requires ranchers to account for non-lethal deterrents.
Linville said implementing a new rule would anger ranchers and others who are living near wolves.
“My point is the optics of it are you have to create a rule because people aren’t doing the good behavior,” she said.