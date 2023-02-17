(The Center Square) – Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have an open invitation for community members to participate in the planning process for management of the state’s 2023-2024 salmon season. The planning process kicks off with a forecast March 3.
The meeting, one of more than a dozen in the coming calendar year, is to gather “input from recreational and commercial fishers and others interested in salmon fishing” for the purpose of determining the fishery management plan for the coming 2023-2024 season.
“We know Washington anglers look forward to salmon seasons each year, with many planning trips well in advance, and the season-setting process is a crucial time for the public to engage as we work alongside tribal co-managers” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind in a statement. “The process is about cooperation and collaboration.”
The meeting, scheduled for the Lacey Community Center near Olympia, is titled “North of Falcon,” which “refers to waters north of Oregon’s Cape Falcon, which marks the southern border of management of Washington’s salmon stocks, including Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, Columbia River, and coastal areas,” the invitation explains.
The planning process includes not only WDFW, but also the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.
"Fisheries management keeps getting more challenging because of ongoing habitat loss, declining salmon runs, marine mammal predation and impacts of climate change,” said chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission Ed Johnstone. “We have to make tough decisions because we are managing a diminishing resource. These decisions wouldn't be so difficult if we had fish. We all need to work together to rebuild the weakest stocks—those stocks that limit fisheries on healthier populations—to be responsible stewards to the salmon that sustain all of our ways of life."
Inland salmon management also occurs in combination with the Pacific Fishery Management Council, which oversees salmon fishing habitats 3 to 200 miles off the Pacific coast. More information on that process, with meetings happening from March 5 to March 10, can be found on PFMC’s website.
A full list of the “North Falcon” WDFW planning meetings can be found on the WDFW’s website, along with public feedback and comment forms.