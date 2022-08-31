(The Center Square) — Individual wildlife crossing structures save up to $440,000 a year in collision-related losses according to a study published this month.
The structures, which include bridges and culverts, were created to preserve biodiversity by enabling animals to safely traverse highways in search of food or to escape predators.
Winsu Sugiarto, a doctoral student at Washington State University, decided to study the impact of the structures on highway safety.
In the study, published this month in Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, Sugiarto found that wildlife crossing structures resulted in one to three fewer collisions with wildlife per mile per year.
“Using a back-of-the-envelope approach,” Sugiarto wrote, “each wildlife crossing structure yielded annual benefits of $235,000 to 443,000 in 2021 U.S. dollars.”
“We often talk about things that we can and cannot control,” Sugiarto said in a statement. “From a driver point of view, they may choose to drive safely, but still, unfortunately, there are animals that cross the road, and they end up hitting them. This shows there’s something we can do about these collisions.”
Washington has an average of 1,500 vehicle collisions involving wildlife each year, resulting in 167 human injuries and one death, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. That data is from collision reports, which are required when vehicle damage exceeds $1,000.
“However, based on the number of deer and elk carcasses removed from state highways by WSDOT maintenance staff and citizens, we know that the number of collisions is much higher,” the department website states.
Sugiarto’s study examined vehicle crash data from 2011 to 2020 within 10 miles of 13 of the state’s 22 wildlife bridges and underpasses, comparing that to crash data from areas 60 to 70 miles from each of the sites.
The study showed that bridges are more effective than underpasses in preventing collisions. The cost of constructing an underpass is about $500,000 according to published reports. Bridges cost up to $6 million.
The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allotted $350 million for wildlife crossing structures.