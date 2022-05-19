(The Center Square) – The Washington State Court of Appeals awarded more than $160,000 for attorney fees in a whistleblower lawsuit in a case worth about $7,500 in damages after years of legal wrangling and a cascade of judicial errors.
In 2014 Tammy Reeves filed a whistleblower complaint against the Mason County Sheriff’s Department claiming she had lost out on a promotion in retaliation for a human resources complaint.
Reeves, a corrections officer with the county, had complained about treatment of the staff and the conditions in the jail. When she later applied for one of four open positions as a corporal, she was passed over.
The case was referred to the Office of Administrative Hearings, where an Administrative Law Judge, ruled in favor of Reeves.
Mason County appealed the case in Superior Court, which agreed that there had been retaliation but found a technical error. The case was sent back to OAH for review by a second ALJ.
The second ALJ sided with Mason County.
Reeves then appealed to Superior Court, which found that the second ALJ was in error for overturning the decision because the Superior Court had already agreed there had been retaliation. The case went back to OAH for review by a third ALJ.
The third ALJ sided with Reeves, granting her about $7,500 in damages.
Washington law allows a judge discretion to “award costs and reasonable attorney’ fees to the prevailing party” in a whistleblower case. By this time, Reeves’s legal fees had mounted to more than $160,000. The third ALJ claimed she lacked authority to award all of that amount.
For the third time, the case landed in Superior Court, where the full amount of attorney fees claimed by Reeves were granted.
Mason County then took the case to the Court of Appeals, claiming that the Superior Court’s award was improper because the amount of damages had already been adjudicated by the ALJ.
The Court of Appeals rejected the argument and granted the legal fees to Reeves, saying that the law governing the award of legal fees must be interpreted “liberally in favor of the employee.” The Court further stated, “The statute must be liberally construed to advance the legislature’s intent to protect employee wages and assure payment.”
Requests for comment from Mason County Sheriff Casey Salisbury and County Administrator Mark Neary were not returned.