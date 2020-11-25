(The Center Square) — A Washington water park has made a deal with state health officials securing the right to reopen months after peak summer season came to an end.
Slidewaters LLC filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee and the Department of Labor and Industries in June alleging the state's health restrictions unlawfully kept them from reopening during peak tourist season.
A federal judge ruled against the lawsuit last summer, but the park has since reached a settlement with the Washington Department of Health which will see the agency drop its order closing the park.
According to court documents, the park employs some 150 people in Chelan County during tourist season.
The deal struck on Tuesday was negotiated by attorneys from the Freedom Foundation, a free-market think tank.
“This case demonstrates perfectly what’s wrong with Inslee’s COVID response,” said Freedom Foundation National Director Aaron Withe. “It applies a one-size-fits-all solution to a community that had little, if any, incidence of COVID. And it disregards the opinion of local health officials — who physically inspected Slidewaters and approved its plan to keep everyone safe — in favor of a state agency doing the bidding of a governor with a vendetta.”
The park is still pursuing two more appeals challenging state mandates in the Washington State Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Thousands more businesses are in a month-long shutdown enacted by Inslee while COVID-19 case rates spike in the state ahead of the holidays and the expiration off Washington's eviction moratorium.