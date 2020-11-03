(The Center Square) — Washington's top school boss and a measure expanding sex education are looking at solid wins based on early results Tuesday night.
As of 10:30 p.m. PST, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal led opponent Maia Espinoza by 14 points and 1.6 million votes with all but two of the state's rural counties reporting in.
"Thank you Washington voters!" Reykdal tweeted Tuesday night. "We have a lot of work ahead of us. I'm all in!"
Espinoza could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
The race for superintendent pitted Reykdal and Espinoza in court as well as the campaign trail.
Earlier this year, Reykdal filed a a defamation lawsuit against Espinoza after a ballot statement of hers accused him of backing curriculum such as teaching sex positions to elementary students. Reykdal's lawsuit was thrown out by a judge who found he was unlikely to win it.
Espinoza's unsubstantiated accusations related to Referendum 90 which has garnered Reykdal's support. It passed Tuesday night with 1.9 million votes or 59% of the total vote with all of the state's counties reporting in.
The referendum would have stopped a Washington law, Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395, from taking effect next year. It expands sexual education to include annual lessons in such topics as consent and relationships.
That law was authored by Washington state Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, and supported by a range of advocacy groups such as the ACLU of Washington and the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.
Proponents of the referendum saw it as a means of increasing public awareness among youth of sexual abuse and sexual health. Parents are allowed to opt their children out of the material.
Parents for Safe Schools, the group which led opposition to the measure, held that the referendum's curriculum was inappropriate and infringed on parents' rights.
The group released a statement Tuesday reflecting on what they see as a hard-fought stand against the measure.
"When Olympia fails to listen to voters, the citizens have the right to have their own say on the matter," Parents for Safe Schools Chair Mindie Wirth said. "That’s what happened earlier this year when thousands of people from across the state collected twice the necessary number of signatures to put ESSB 5395 on the ballot."
The Washington Secretary of State has until December 3 to finalize election results.