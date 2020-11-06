(The Center Square) — King County voters will not be picking their next sheriff at the ballot box thanks to two ballot measures that put the office under the thumb of the King County Council.
King County Charter Amendment Number 5’s passage now leaves the next sheriff to be appointed by the King County Council while Charter Amendment 6 allows county leaders to effectively regulate their duties.
The amendments received strong opposition this summer from sitting King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht along with local law enforcement and at least one member of community activist group Mothers For Police Accountability.
Johanknecht could not be reached for comment.
Both amendments passed with flying colors at the ballot box with King County Charter Amendment Number 5 passing with 56% approval and Charter Amendment Number 6 by 62%.
The amendments were spurred by findings from a 2019 report to the King County Council by an independent review commission.
Its 23 civilian members—which included state lawmakers, attorneys, and civic leaders—concluded that the office would be better served through biased policing.
King County Council members Rod Dembowski, Girmay Zahilay, Joe McDermott, and Jeanne Kohl-Welles supported the amendments along with King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Voters in the county have elected their sheriff since 1996, though the office has gone back and forth between election and appointment several times in its 168-year history.
The news comes as King County is reporting high turnout this election cycle. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the county had reached 85% turnout, placing it on par with the 2012 general election and ahead of 82% turnout in 2016.
Seattle was sitting at about 87% turnout along with Kirkland and Newcastle around the same time.
By 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, the state reported turnout of over 77% with more than 230,000 ballots still coming in on top of the 3.8 million it received so far.
Washington leaders anticipated turnout of up to 90% ahead of election day. The state’s all-time high for voter turnout was in the 2008 general election.