(The Center Square) – Nearly 177,000 people in Washington filed for unemployment last week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The state’s initial unemployment claims were 176,827 filings for the week ending on April 4, down from 182,849 the prior week.
Nationally, over 6.6 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, according to the department, down from 6,867,000 the previous week.
Washington has 9,097 coronavirus cases and 421 deaths as of Tuesday, the most recent data available in the state.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced earlier this week that schools across the state would be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Inslee also cut $235 million in state spending by vetoing numerous budget items, a move that will also save $210 million in the next budget.