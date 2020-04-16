(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Washington are down 12 percent from the prior week as the fallout continues from efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak.
Over the course of the past four weeks, more than 634,000 Washington workers have filed for unemployment.
The U.S. Department of Labor released numbers Thursday morning detailing unemployment for each state for the week ending April 11. Washington residents filed 150,516 initial claims that week, down 12 percent from the previous week’s 171,252 claims.
Nationally, 5.24 million people filed initial unemployment claims for the week that ended April 11, bringing the four week total to 22 million claims filed.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate," the release from the Department of Labor stated. "This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 7.0 percent in May of 1975."
Washington, along with California and Oregon, are considering plans on reopening the economy as a region, as COVID-19 cases in Washington’s hardest hit counties are dropping.
Washington has 10,783 coronavirus cases and 567 deaths as of Wednesday evening.