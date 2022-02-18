(The Center Square) – Washington state is No. 2 in the nation in terms of being able to find a job, even as the pandemic-impacted labor force has been experiencing its slowest recovery of any recession since the Second World War.
That’s according to a WalletHub report comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the rate of job openings from the last 12 months.
The Evergreen State ranked second – behind the other Washington (D.C.) – per the personal finance website’s “2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring” report released Thursday. Washington state’s rate is 5.69%, while the rate for the nation’s capital is 4.79%.
“Washington employers have the second smallest hiring struggle in the U.S.,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained in an email to The Center Square. “This is because the job opening rate for the latest available month (December 2021) was 5%. For the past year, the job opening rate was 5.69%.”
Those figures, she said, translate into good news for job seekers and workers in Washington state.
“Both these figures are among the lowest in the country,” Gonzales pointed out. “This is an indication that the state's job market is strong, and people are satisfied with their jobs.”
That aligns with a Jan. 21 WalletHub report that found Washington state had the fourth-lowest resignation rate in the country.
Washington state’s Pacific Northwest neighbors fared as such: Oregon came in at No. 21 (6.85%) and Idaho was ranked No. 12 (6.87%).
The states struggling the most are:
1. Alaska
2. Vermont
3. Wyoming
4. New Hampshire
5. Montana
6. Hawaii
7. Georgia
8. Pennsylvania
9. South Carolina
10. Maine
The states or state designates struggling the least are:
51. District of Columbia
50. Washington
49. Delaware
48. New York
47. Kansas
46. Connecticut
45. California
44. Texas
43. Arkansas
42. Illinois