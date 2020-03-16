(The Center Square) – The state of Washington will follow Illinois, Ohio and other areas that are banning dining-in at restaurants and bars.
Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement late Sunday that he will sign a statewide proclamation on Monday restricting restaurants to delivery and take-out.
Grocery stores and pharmacies will still remain open, but other retail outlets will have reduced occupancy, the statement said.
“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease," Inslee said.
Washington has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. with 769 confirmed cases and 42 deaths, must in the U.S.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.