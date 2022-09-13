(The Center Square) – Washington state finished just out of the top 10 most vaccinated states in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. Washington came in at No. 11.
The personal finance website examined several key metrics in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, including the share of vaccinated children, presence of measles outbreaks, adult flu vaccination rates, and the share of people without health insurance.
"Most recently, we've developed a vaccine for COVID-19, which has drastically cut down cases and deaths, and allowed the country to reopen," the report said. "Unfortunately, there is still a significant chunk of the population that is hesitant to get the vaccine, as only around 68% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of September 2022."
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained the Evergreen State's relatively high ranking.
"Washington is the 11th most vaccinated state," she reiterated to The Center Square via email. "This is because it's among the states that allow mature minors to get vaccination without parental consent."
She went on to say, "It also has high adult and elderly vaccination rates, and more specifically a large share of adults at increased risk with pneumococcal vaccination, as well as a high percentage of elderly adults with zoster vaccination."
WalletHub Communications Manager Diana Polk explained the pneumococcal reference.
"It refers to the adults at increased risk for pneumococcal disease who are vaccinated against it," she said in an email. "The people that have increased risk are those with asthma, diabetes, heart disease or those who are smokers."
Pneumococcal infections can range from ear and sinus infections to pneumonia and bloodstream infections.
According to the WalletHub study, 34.6% of Washingtonians aged 18 to 64 who have gotten the pneumococcal vaccine are still at an increased risk for disease, ranking the state No. 6 in that subcategory.
Herpes zoster, more commonly known as shingles, is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus that causes a painful rash that may appear as a strip of blisters on the trunk of the body.
Washington comes in at No. 4 in terms of the share of adults 60 and older – 50.4% – who have received the shingles vaccine.
According to the state Department of Health, 69.2% of Washingtonians have completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines.
That refers to the initial number of doses of a particular vaccine that a person needs. It does not include booster shots. The number of doses in a primary series varies.
The 10 most vaccinated states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Vermont
3. New Hampshire
4. Rhode Island
5. Maine
6. Connecticut
7. Pennsylvania
8. Iowa
9. Maryland
10. Minnesota
The 10 least vaccinated states:
51. Mississippi
50. Oklahoma
49. Florida
48. Georgia
47. Louisiana
46. Alaska
45. Nevada
44. Texas
43. Wyoming
42. Alabama