(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman seemed poised for a win in his lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation set to go into effect next year that will generate nearly $4 billion.
Two-and-a-half weeks ago Thurston County Superior Court Judge James J. Dixon granted Eyman’s request for a temporary restraining order preventing the Secretary of State from printing voters’ pamphlets until a final ruling on the issue, adding Eyman is likely to prevail on the merits.
A hearing on Eyman’s petition for declaratory judgement is scheduled for Friday morning in Thurston County Superior Court.
On Wednesday, however, the state Supreme Court threw cold water on the notion of an Eyman victory.
“That the Petitioner’s emergency motion for discretionary and expedited review is granted, the superior court’s order issuing a temporary restraining order is reversed, and the cause is remanded to the superior court for entry of an order dismissing the action for declaratory judgment as untimely,” Chief Justice Steven González ordered.
The order noted that two Supreme Court justices dissented and that a third did not hear the case.
This latest court decision in in regard to a July 21 lawsuit filed by Eyman claiming Senate Bill 5126, passed last year, to cut carbon pollution is a tax increase and thus subject to a tax advisory vote on November’s ballot.
Eyman’s lawsuit noted the Office of Financial Management determined the implementation of cap and trade legislation would generate more than $3.9 billion in revenue in the first 10 years.
Ferguson regards any money generated by cap and trade as a fee – not a tax – that is not subject to a tax advisory vote.
The attorney general’s failure to put a cap and trade tax advisory on the ballot last year doesn’t preclude him from doing so this year, Eyman argued.
The Washington Supreme Court disagreed.
“The Court concludes…that the superior court erred in determining that respondent’s action is timely,” González explained. “The requirement in RCW 43.135.041(1)(a) that a measure raising taxes be ‘placed on the next general election ballot’ for an advisory vote contemplates a timely vote in the general election occurring the year the measure was passed, in this instance 2021. Respondent in 2021 did not challenge the attorney general’s failure to refer E2SSB 5126 for placement on the 2021 general election ballot for an advisory vote, and respondent’s action first seeking a declaratory judgment requiring placement of the measure on the 2022 general election ballot is untimely. Though the measure was amended in 2022, those amendments do not affect the provisions respondent contends constitute a tax in order to provide a basis for now submitting the measure to an advisory vote.”
Eyman indicated he plans to file a motion to have this Friday’s declaratory judgment hearing go forward.
“The Attorney General’s appeal and Wednesday’s decision by the state Supreme Court was on the TRO,” the motion stated. “The merits hearing on my Petition for Declaratory Judgment deserves to be heard. And after oral arguments are presented by the Parties, a ruling on the merits is needed to give an opportunity to the non-prevailing party to appeal.”