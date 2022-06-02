(The Center Square) – The Washington State Supreme Court on Thursday morning heard oral arguments in a case involving prevailing wage, which generally requires governments to pay a predetermined wage for work it contracts out, as opposed to a negotiated or market-based pay rate.
In January 2019, Associated General Contractors of Washington and its related industry organizations filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of legislation passed in 2018, Senate Substitute Bill 5493, requiring the state Department of Labor & Industries statistician to adopt a wage rate from collective bargaining agreements for a given trade. For trades with more than one CBA, the highest wage rate prevails.
The AGC argued the law violates the non-delegation doctrine of Article II, Section 1 of the Washington State Constitution.
Prior to that, the prevailing wage had been calculated using individual county statistical models.
A trial court summary judgement for the state was reversed by a unanimous late summer 2021 decision of the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division II, on the grounds the new prevailing wage law is an unconstitutional delegation of authority because it requires prevailing wage rates be adopted from future wage rates in CBAs created by private parties.
The decision was appealed by the state, leading to Thursday’s showdown in front of the Supreme Court.
Assistant Attorney General Anastasia Sandstrom, representing the state Department of Labor & Industries, characterized the AGC’s complaint as one against legislative choices.
“The metric of what is community wage is a legislative choice and does not implicate the Constitution for three reasons,” she told the state’s highest court during the virtual hearing. “First, the Legislature may use facts from independent sources of information and does so in many legislative acts.
“Second, in in this regard, the Legislature here used a private source of information and did not delegate to private parties the ability to set prevailing wages.
“And finally, third, the Legislature followed the Barry & Barry test when it provided general terms for what the industrial statistician is to do and robust procedures for protecting against arbitrary state action against a backdrop of numerous collective bargaining laws that protect that process.”
In the 1972 case of Barry & Barry, Inc. v. State Department of Motor Vehicles, the Washington State Supreme Court found a constitutional delegation in authority given to the director of the Department of Motor Vehicles to approve fee schedules and set maximum employment agency fees. In that case, the court stated that delegated power did not have to be accompanied by specific standards.
“Well, I think this is a delegation to the industrial statistician, so that has fallen under the Barry & Barry line of cases, and under Barry & Barry, if there’s general terms of what to do – and that’s not specific standards, that was rejected in Barry & Barry – so this court should hold that it’s general terms,” Sandstrom urged. “So, if that’s provided and there are procedural protections against arbitrary government action, that’s the holding under Barry & Barry.”
Darren Feider, representing the AGC, thought otherwise.
“The question is whether or not the Legislature can delegate to the industrial statistician to use collective bargaining agreements to determine what is the prevailing wage rate,” he told the justices.
He elaborated on his concerns regarding the changes made to how prevailing wage is determined.
“The industrial statistician can look at a collective bargaining agreement, can make a determination of whether or not that collective bargaining agreement reflects the majority rate paid within the locality, but it cannot be the exclusive thing that this individual looks at,” Feider said.
He added, “The issue with relying solely on collective bargaining agreements is there is no safeguard. There’s nothing there for the parties to review when they’re negotiating. The industrial statistician is not involved in the negotiations of the contract.”
Feider distilled the issue down to its essence in his view.
“The issue here isn’t that you’re looking at a collective bargaining agreement. That’s fine,” he said. “The issue is there is no discretion. The statute is very clear. The industrial statistician shall adopt the terms in the agreement. That’s the constitutional problem, because now you have delegated legislative authority to a third party, and the agency that’s in charge of making that decision – that is whether or not it conforms with the statute – no longer has any authority.”
The justices gave no hint how the court would rule later this year, peppering both advocates with skeptical questions during the 40-minute hearing.
“On behalf of the court, thank you to both counsel for your briefing and your arguments,” Chief Justice Steven C. González concluded. “The case is submitted.”