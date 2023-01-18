(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court dealt a death blow to state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s effort to block a $4 billion Albertsons dividend payout to investors prior to the grocery chain’s merger with grocery giant Kroger.
“‘Motion to Modify Ruling Redesignating Notice of Appeal’ and the motion for discretionary review are both denied by majority,” the ruling filed by the state’s highest court stated.
“With the Supreme Court case concluded, the extension of the temporary restraining order is hereby terminated,” the court said in the Tuesday filing.
The temporary restraining order, previously reported by The Center Square, was the result of a lawsuit filed by Ferguson on Nov. 1, 2022 to block a dividend payment by Albertsons prior to a merger with The Kroger Company that is still ongoing.
At the time, Ferguson called the restraining order a “huge victory.” With it no longer in force, the $4 billion dividend can proceed.
“We respect the decision of the Court, but we are surprised and disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to hear this case. That said, I want to be clear: This merger is far from a done deal. My team and I will be conducting a thorough review,” Ferguson said in a statement issued by his office.
Currently, Albertsons also owns Safeway and Haggen, accounting for 216 stores in Washington State. Kroger owns QFC and Friend Meyer, accounting for 114 stores statewide.
The merger would bring all 330 stores under one roof creating a corporation with over $195 billion in annual gross revenue that would employ over 800,000 across more than 5,000 stores nationwide. That would make it second to only Walmart in terms of grocer market share.
Brett Davis contributed to this report.