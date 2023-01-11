(The Center Square) – Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven González praised the adoption of digital tools during the COVID-19 pandemic in his Wednesday morning State of Judiciary address to a joint session of the state Legislature.
“The pandemic has been a challenge for all of us,” González said. “It challenged the judicial branch to provide equitable access to justice throughout the entire crisis. People in courthouses around the state rose to that challenge, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
Before getting more serious about the benefits of the deployment of new technology that took place in the state’s courtrooms as part of efforts to stop or limit the spread of the coronavirus, González joked. “it wasn’t always from courthouses; sometimes it was from garages and living rooms, dressed well, at least from the waist up.”
The head of the state’s highest court noted that technology utilized more widely due to the pandemic holds the promise of a more accessible court system with better outcomes.
“But the pandemic made clearer than ever the inequities within our justice system,” González told lawmakers. “But by making those issue more visible, the pandemic also made them more addressable. In courts, judicial branch partners across the state have worked tirelessly – at no small risk to themselves – to deliver access to justice to the people of Washington.”
The Supreme Court issued several emergency orders during the pandemic, including expanding the use of electronic filings, electronic signatures, and remote video technology for holding depositions, hearings, and trials. Many counties across the state followed suit.
A Court Recovery Task Force – established by the Washington Board for Judicial Administration – issued a June 2022 report that notes that although courts’ adoption of such technology at an unprecedented pace and scale arose out of a crisis, it also “informed a blueprint for our courts to keep evolving into the most efficient, respectful, and just legal system we can become.”
González seemed to agree.
“We have adopted new technologies during the pandemic and found new ways to keep court doors open, sometimes just virtually,” he said. “Remote access has made our courts more available to people in the same way that the Legislature has become more available for remote public participation. I think it’s all to the good.”
González continued, “Remote access has relieved the burden of travel from those who are unable to afford child care or to take time off from work. It has allowed disable people better, more inclusive access to justice. We’ve expanded electronic filings and the use of electronic signatures. We launched remote and hybrid trials. We gave remote hearing technology to litigants who didn’t have it, giving them both the option and the means to appear remotely.”
Certain changes will be lasting, he indicated.
“Some of these pandemic necessities have been so effective we will adopt rules to make them permanent,” González said, although he didn’t provide any specifics. “We’re in that process now.”
González is a longtime backer of providing open access to the justice system.
He served as chair of the Interpreter Commission for eight years, supporting efforts to enhance language access across Washington, including the amendment to General Rule 11.3 to address remote interpreting as courts continue to respond to the pandemic and the adoption of General Rule 11.4 to establish protocols for team interpreting.
Wednesday’s presentation was the first in-person State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers since January 2019, when it was given by then-Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst.