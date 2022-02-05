(The Center Square) – Washington state Sen. Simon Sefzik is a young man and a Republican in a legislative body controlled by much older people of the opposite political party.
Sefzik, however, is determined not to let that slow him down in pursuing a low-tax, county-focused, and disaster-relief agenda.
For instance, the Senate Republican caucus has developed its own four-part tax reform bill for how to use the state’s current surplus to help unburden parts of the economy. Rather than simply going along with that, Sefzik came out of the gates swinging with his own tax reform bill.
If enacted, Senate Bill 5897 would cancel the state’s share of the gasoline excise tax for the rest of the year. Because Washington has the eighth-highest gas tax in the nation, this relief would amount to more than 49 cents a gallon at the pump.
Sefzik’s immediate predecessor, Doug Erickson, had been a state senator from Ferndale in the 42nd District, encompassing much of Whatcom County. Erickson died from COVID-19 on Dec. 17, leaving a vacancy.
Per state law, the Whatcom Republican Party offered three choices to the more progressive-leaning Whatcom County Council to fill the opening. The council chose Sefzik on Jan. 11 to go to Olympia.
Where he promptly got carded.
When Sefzik, 22, showed up at the Capitol to report for duty, security initially did not want to let him in.
“Sorry, sir, public can’t come in during these hours,” Sefzik recalled one guard saying.
Sefzik explained he actually was a new state senator, not a tourist. Another guard intervened, saying that he had read something about the Whatcom County Council’s appointment.
Former Republican state representative from Whatcom County Luanne Van Werven was on the committee that offered Sefzik’s name to the county council, along with Whatcom County Councilor Ben Elenbaas and former police Sgt. Tawsha Dykstra Thompson.
Van Werven was skeptical of Sefzik’s candidacy at first, she told The Center Square. Though she believed that “the next generation” ought to take over leadership of the Republican Party, she initially was reluctant to put a 22-year-old up for the job.
That reluctance melted, Van Werven said, when she read and heard what he had to say and looked over Sefzik’s résumé. He has worked in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill and in the White House. He was an intern on the Hill and in the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.
Sefzik worked his way up to a staff position with the White House Management Office. In that capacity, he helped oversee the transition from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.
“I was there at a unique sort of time,” Sefzik said, referring to a protested pandemic presidential transition. His office’s mission in the midst of that “was to leave the White House better than we found it,” he said.
Sefzik believes Whatcom County has been held back by many policies of the ruling Democratic Party. He said it is simultaneously “getting harder and harder to find a job” and “getting harder and harder to buy a house.”
Sefzik also believes the federal and state governments need to step up to help with disaster relief from the recent extensive flooding in his county.
The newest state senator already has used the weight of his office to push the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to set up a field office in the border town of Sumas.
“They had people working out of their cars until a field office got set up,” Sefzik said. He successfully encouraged FEMA to accelerate that set-up.
Sefzik has proposed two relief bills in the state Senate. A fellow Whatcom legislator, Democratic state Rep. Alicia Rule, is helping to push companion bills in the state House.
Senate Bill 5936 would provide $600,000 in short-term relief for local farmers who were hurt by the flooding.
“I’m confident that we can get something to the governor’s desk about it,” Sefzik said.
Senate Bill 5937 is a much bigger ask at $85 million for relief funds, “providing financial assistance to aid impacted communities in the recovery from floods occurring November 2021 through January 2022,” according to the bill’s description.
Sefzik defended the amount, explaining damages in Whatcom County are estimated at $110 million.
“I’m not sure we’re going to end up at that exact number, but I think we’re going to end up with a good amount of financial relief there,” Sefzik said.
Sefzik has praised his Democratic counterpart in the state House. He said he speaks with Rule often about the relief effort and that she “genuinely does care about it.”
She paid the compliment back.
“When there is this level of devastation and people’s lives are turned upside down, homes are lost and their safety is at stake, they deserve confidence that their leaders will work for them, and I appreciate Senator Sefzik’s willingness to do that with me,” Rule told The Center Square. “It doesn’t matter your political beliefs, how much you make or what you look like, we need to all step up to help each other out.”
Sefzik said he will be running to win election to his appointed seat in November.