(The Center Square) – The final Washington state budget leaves less than half the amount in the Budget Stabilization Account (BSA) recommended by state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti – at least on paper.
That’s because the balance sheet doesn’t reflect what is essentially a $1.6 billion shadow account created by transferring $1.1 billion from the BSA balance to the new Washington Rescue Plan Transition Account (WARPTA) (on page 783 of the budget), and then assuming lawmakers in 2023-25 will transfer another $500 million from the general fund to the WARPTA (on page 36 of the budget summary).
“It is critical that Washington does not risk a negative credit outlook following this legislative session,” Pellicciotti warned lawmakers in a March 1 letter. “Last week I wrote the legislature to again urge that final budget negotiations restore total state reserves (BSA and ending balance) to a pre-pandemic balance of no less than 10% of near general fund-state revenues."
The state budget balance sheet, not reflecting the shadow account, lists state reserves at 4.9% in fiscal year 2025, well below the 10% rate that is considered basic good budgeting principle (on page 7 of the budget summary).
Pellicciotti recommended the shadow account, which is not subject to the constitutional restrictions of the BSA, be included in the balance sheet.
“Some of you have highlighted that there are additional unspent funds available in the Washington Rescue Plan Transition Account (WARPTA) that can be used as reserves,” he said in his letter. “These funds are to support education, human services, health care, and the economy and thus are broadly available. It would be clearly advisable that the legislature deposit these funds into the BSA or have the account clarified as a general fund reserve account to allow for greater transparency of reserves in the four-year outlook.”
In 2007, voters adopted a constitutional amendment that the legislature must set aside 1% of the annual general state revenues to the BSA, replacing the state’s statutory emergency reserves. The proposal passed with 68% of the vote.
In 2011, a bipartisan effort to add to the state’s emergency reserves sailed through the legislature and was approved by nearly 67% voters in November of that year. Senate Joint Resolution 8206 mandates that three-quarters of “extraordinary” revenue be banked, rather than spent. The amendment defines “extraordinary” as an amount that exceeds 133 percent of average revenue growth for the previous five biennia.
Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, introduced legislation during session to transfer $1 billion from the WARPTA to the state’s rainy-day fund. House Bill 1875 restoring funding to the BSA went nowhere, stalling out in committee.
The Treasurer's Office defended the budget.
“Our office worked closely with legislative leaders in the last weeks of session to communicate the need for the final budget to reflect a return to pre-pandemic reserve levels,” Adam Johnson, communications and public relations director for the Office of State Treasurer, said in an email to The Center Square.
The budget meets the 10% threshold, Johnson indicated.
“When evaluating the state’s reserve, it’s important to consider the general fund’s ending balance, the budget stabilization account (BSA), as well as the relatively new Washington Rescue Plan Transition Account (WARPTA),” he explained. “After considering the funds set aside in the WARPTA account, the BSA, and the ending fund balance, the final budget did meet this 10% level. Our office now believes the state is meeting the expectations of the credit rating analysts.”
Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center, was not convinced, pointing to Pellicciotti’s letter.
“I agree with the letter he sent,” he said via email. “If lawmakers want credit for the money in the shadow account they created after raiding from BSA they should have transferred it back to the protected BSA or at a minimum added to the balance sheet.”
That lawmakers did not do this irked Mercier.
“It’s hard to give them a golf clap for the shadow account when they raided the voter-approved protected reserves and didn’t add it to the balance sheet as an account subject to outlook,” he said. “You should be able to look at the 4-yr outlook and easily be able to see the state’s full budget picture.”