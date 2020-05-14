(The Center Square) – Public health officials in Washington state have given new recommendations that anyone with mild symptoms of the coronavirus and anyone who has come in contact with a confirmed patient should now get tested.
Previous guidelines said that tests should be reserved for health care workers, first responders and those with more serious symptoms, such as a persistent cough and shortness of breath. There are now 17,512 confirmed cases statewide and 975 deaths.
“With more health care providers offering tests, we recommend that anyone who has symptoms be tested,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for King County, said in a statement.
Aside from coughing and shortness of breath, other symptoms include fever, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
“Testing as soon as possible after symptoms develop is important to both ensure timely medical care when necessary and to stop the spread,” Duchin continued. “It also allows people who test positive and their close contacts to more quickly separate themselves from others in the household and community to prevent spreading the infection.”
Anyone with two or more symptoms should contact their primary health care provider to inquire about testing.
Also in Seattle, health officials said the first case of a coronavirus-related childhood disease has been reported. The infection is similar to Kawasaki disease – an inflammation of blood vessels – that generally affects children younger than 5 years old. Doctors said the condition is extremely rare but that children with a persistent fever should be tested.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that state agencies will freeze most hiring and equipment purchases as the coronavirus continues to have a deep impact on the state budget.
Preliminary projections show Washington could see a $7 billion shortfall in tax revenue through 2023. That includes about $3.8 billion in the current 2019-2021 budget of $53 billion.
The hiring freeze does have a few exceptions, including positions or contracts related to public safety, revenue-generating activities and those related to health and welfare functions.
Washington potato growers planned to give away 200,000 pounds of their product Thursday at the Tacoma Dome. The farmers specialize in potatoes that are used to make French fries and 90 percent of their sales are to restaurants. Orders have fallen off sharply and the Washington Potato Commission said about 1 million pounds from last year’s harvest could go to waste.
About 320,000 pounds have already been given away, primarily to food banks. The commission is raising money as it spends 7 cents a pound to wash, bag and transport the potatoes to giveaway sites.