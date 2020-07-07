(The Center Square) — Washington State University will lend a helping hand processing and collecting thousands of COVID-19 tests next week, the school announced Tuesday.
WSU currently runs high volumes of medical tests through its animal diagnostic laboratory in the College of Veterinary Medicine to study animal viruses like avian flu. This is the first time that it will be processing human tests, according to the school’s statement.
The lab will process as many as 2,000 human COVID-19 tests per day, all collected by the WSU-affiliated nonprofit Range Health from small eastern Washington communities.
Antibody tests will also be processed by WSU, which can show if someone has been previously infected by COVID-19.
The CDC reports that positive antibody tests cannot guarantee anyone immunity from contracting COVID-19 again.
“WSU is proud to be part of the effort to increase the testing capacity for the state of Washington, and in particular for the eastern part of the state,” Guy Palmer, professor of pathology and infectious diseases, said in a statement. “Testing is critical to curbing the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. It lets the individual know if they need to self-isolate, and as a community, it helps us judge if current public health measures are adequate.”
The school’s work is in collaboration with the state Department of Health (DOH) and a Spokane-based private laboratory, Incyte Diagnostics.
The tests will help scientists determine the state’s number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and the effectiveness of public health guidelines, WSU said in its statement.
Human and animal samples, according to Palmer, will be processed in separate areas under different protocols. Animal samples will continue to be processed at their typical rates.
As of July 5, the DOH reported 36,985 confirmed COVID-19 cases total. The death toll is 1,370.