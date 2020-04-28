(The Center Square) – Recreational activities in Washington state will be allowed to resume next week, with certain restrictions, in another step toward reopening the state’s economy.
State parks, public lands and public boat launches, which have been closed since late March to stem the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen May 5 and golf courses will also be able to start taking tee times.
The latest figures show the state has 13,686 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 765 deaths.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s “stay-at-home” order is set to expire on May 4, but he said at a Monday news conference that many of the restrictions will remain in place as the state’s economy is reopened in phases. He has referred to the process as a dial, rather than a switch, saying it will be done in phases.
“This is not a return to normal today,” he said. “The virus is too rampant to allow for that.”
Inslee said boaters should only be on the water if everyone in the boat lives in the same household, and golfers can only be on the course in twosomes unless everyone in the foursome lives in the same household. People in parks or public lands must still adhere to social distancing.
Hunting and fishing will also resume as per their regular seasons. Public gatherings and team sports remain prohibited and state campgrounds will stay closed.
Even as Inslee moves to slowly reopen the economy, some business sectors in the state remain hard hit. In Walla Walla County, a Tyson Fresh Meats plant has seen more than 100 employees and their families diagnosed with coronavirus. Washington Beef in Yakima County reported 38 sickened employees, including one death and two hospitalizations.
The meat packing industry nationwide is reporting similar details, saying selection in stores will fall and prices will increase due to a lack of employees in processing plants.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would sign an executive order to remove liability from food processing plants and keep them open.
The U.S. Navy said Monday that the USS Kidd is returning to port for cleaning and disinfecting as nearly 50 sailors on board have been diagnosed with coronavirus. That is up from 33 on Saturday.
The destroyer, based at Naval Station Everett on Puget Sound, was off the Pacific Coast of South America as part of a counter-drug mission.
Colorado and Nevada have joined what is being called the “Western States Pact.” It was announced two weeks ago by Washington, Oregon and California as a cooperative measure to coordinate how the states phase out “stay-at-home” orders by using data and making sure plans are in place to trace the contacts of people who are diagnosed with coronavirus.