(The Center Square) – Washington state has hit 16,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 891 deaths at a 5.5 percent mortality rate, according to public health data.
Nationally, there are 1.29 million confirmed cases, 76,537 deaths and over 175,000 settled cases recorded.
Data from the Washington State Department of Health indicates that the state has conducted 230,680 coronavirus tests with a 7 percent rate of positive infection. The cases of deaths are heavily concentrated in the limits of Seattle and King County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, and Yakima County. In the limits of King County alone, there are 6,809 confirmed cases according to the latest numbers and 480 deaths countywide.
These numbers also come as Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee continues to announce the state’s reopening strategy and efforts to provide more sustainability in safety net programs. For instance, Inslee announced that some businesses could re-open in the coming days under the governor’s Safe Start program. This plan is Inslee’s phased-in approach to jump-starting the economy in Washington state. Under the plan, the state can permit smaller county governments to apply for permission to allow businesses to open up and resume some state of normality.
Inslee also announced a proclamation that orders the Office of Financial Management to increase funding to cover COVID-19 related costs for certain groups of employees. The proclamation waives and suspends certain state laws related to the funding process for certain collective bargaining agreements to enable the office to use federal funds for employees.
He also issued a series of orders which plan to restart elements in the state’s negatively impacted industries. Currently, the administration requests that car washes and other related businesses remain close during the first phase of the Safe Start initiative. Though closure is still mandated, the initiative intends to prioritize the opening of businesses of all types.