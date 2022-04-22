(The Center Square) – The state of Washington’s Supreme Court handed gun owners a limited victory this week by overturning a gun control law passed after a school mass shooting.
In July 2018, the Edmonds City Council passed an ordinance that requires gun owners to lock up their weapons in safes or secured boxes, while levying civil fines in situations where a child gets hold of an improperly stored firearm and uses it. Under the law, if someone gets access to an owner’s gun and uses it to commit a crime, the owner could be fined up to $10,000.
“We are asked today whether a city ordinance that requires that guns be stored safely and kept out of unauthorized hands is preempted by state law,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote for the court in Thursday’s unanimous opinion. “We hold that it is.”
The court explained, “We decline to limit the preemption statute to firearms’ transactions and active use. That limitation is simply not consistent with the words of the statute as a whole.”
The court said state statute in question, adopted by the Legislature in 1985, specifies that the state “fully occupies and preempts the entire field of firearms regulation.”
The court went on to say, “The legislature plainly meant to broadly preempt local lawmaking concerning firearms except where specifically authorized in chapter 9.41 RCW [Revised Code of Washington] or other statutes… Accordingly, we hold that this ordinance is preempted by state law.”
A statewide gun safety ballot measure – Initiative 1639 – passed in November 2018 doesn’t mandate that a gun be stored in a particular way or place. It did create criminal penalties for when a gun isn’t properly stored and accessed by someone who is prohibited from possessing a gun, like a child.
A gun owner who improperly stores their firearm can be charged with a gross misdemeanor if someone else uses it to “intimidate someone” or commit a crime, but I-1639 does not lay out restrictions regarding children.
Citing its resolution of the issue of the underlying case on preemption, the court in a footnote said it did not address arguments “about the intersection of this law and Initiative 1639.”
University of Washington law professor Hugh Spitzer said the decision was to be expected.
The court's decision doesn't surprise me,” he told The Center Square in an email. “The statute was relatively clear about the types of firearms regulations that the state had chosen to control itself, and the types of regulations cities and counties were preempted from enacting.”
State law is pretty clear, Spitzer noted, effectively tying the court’s hands.
“Although our state supreme court usually gives local governments a great deal of leeway to address local problems the way they want, that doesn't extend to situations where a statute so clearly bars local regulation,” he said.
The court’s ruling remands the case regarding the Edmonds ordinance back to trial court. The ordinance was passed nearly four years after a 15-year-old student shot and killed four students before fatally shooting himself at Marysville Pilchuck High School, located in Marysville, a city less than an hour’s drive north of Edmonds.