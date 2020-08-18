(The Center Square) — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that the state is filing a joint lawsuit against the federal government over changes to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in federal court, cites the service's plans to close three of the state’s five mail processing centers in Tacoma, Wenatchee, and Yakima.
As a result, outgoing letters from the three cities, including ballots, would have to travel hours more to Washington's two facilities in Spokane and Seattle to be processed before being sent back to their cities of origin.
“For partisan gain, President Trump is attempting to destroy a critical institution that is essential for millions of Americans,” Ferguson said. “We rely on the Postal Service for our Social Security benefits, prescriptions — and exercising our right to vote. Our coalition will fight to protect the Postal Service and uphold the rule of law in federal court.”
The lawsuit claims that the postmaster general did not follow proper protocol for public notice and comment under federal law before making a nationwide overhaul to the USPS.
It also cites the Trump administration for its "failure to perform this mandatory duty deprived the states of their statutory right to notice and comment on USPS’ nationwide service changes."
Washington is joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin in pursuing legal action.
The news comes days after a record turnout for Washington's August 4 primary primary, which stood at 54.3 percent on Monday. That number falls just shy of 1964’s landmark 56 percent primary turnout.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, in an interview with Kiro Radio, has said she expects August’s November turnout between 80 percent and 90 percent. The state, according to Wyman, is bolstering department resources to accommodate such a huge turnout.
For perspective, Washington saw 78 percent voter turnout in the 2016 general election and 81 percent voter turnout in 2012. The 2008 general election’s 84 percent turnout remains the state’s highest turnout to date.
Wyman has expressed confidence that the United States Postal Service, whose funding through the rest of the year remains in flux, will carry on its normal duties uninterrupted on the November 3 general election.
Wyman has called the "politicization" of the USPS by the Trump administration a "dangerous path to go down."
Washington mails ballots to voters beginning 20 days before Election Day and 45 days ahead of November 3 for out-of-state absentee voters.
President Trump had made unsubstantiated claims in past days that mail-in voting rapidly increases voter fraud.
According to a 2017 report submitted to U.S. House of Representatives by Wyman and Ferguson’s offices, the state prosecuted a total of two cases of voter fraud for the 2016 presidential election. The state cast over 3.3 million votes in the general that year.
Washington has conducted a mail-in voting system since 1991. It is only one of five states with such a voting system along with Oregon, Utah, Colorado, and Hawaii.
Dozens of states this year will be conducting voting by mail in some fashion this November in light of public health concerns related to COVID-19 transmission at polling stations.
Nevada, New Jersey, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. will join Washington state in mailing ballots directly to voters.
Another seven states including Texas and New York will allow vote by mail for disadvantaged voters who meet certain criteria for needing mail-in ballots.