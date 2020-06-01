(The Center Square) – Washington state’s “Stay Home Stay Healthy” order expired at midnight Sunday, another step toward reopening the state’s economy in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although health officials worry what impact protests and riots over the weekend in Seattle and other large cities might have on the spread of the virus.
There are 21,702 confirmed cases statewide and 1,118 deaths.
New guidelines will allow more counties to apply to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-step reopening plan. That includes showing they have had fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 population over a two-week period. The previous benchmark was 10 cases per 100,000 in population.
“We are able to do this thanks to millions of Washingtonians pulling together, in the face of sacrifice and suffering, and doing their part by staying home,” Inslee said in a statement. “But this does not mean that we are returning to normal. It means that after three months we are successfully moving forward.”
As more businesses are allowed to reopen, Inslee said beginning June 8 that all employees must wear face masks unless they are in a job that has no contact with other people. Employers will be required to provide the masks.
Inslee is also allowing the state’s larger, hardest hit counties – King, Pierce and Snohomish in particular – to apply for a “modified” Phase 1. That would allow restaurants to offer limited outdoor dining and let hair and nail salons and barber shops to reopen with guidelines in place.
Health officials in Washington state and across the country though have new concerns about a spike in coronavirus cases after a weekend filled with protests – some peaceful and some violent – regarding the treatment of African Americans by police. The activity stemmed from the death last Monday of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Several large protests occurred throughout the weekend in Seattle, which is located in King County. More than half of the coronavirus deaths in the state have been in the county.
The worry comes from the lack of social distancing at such large gatherings and the lack of people wearing face masks.
Loud vocal chants and screaming also pose a problem as studies show raising one’s voice can spread the virus much farther. It is for that reason that churches that have resumed services have been encouraged not to include singing.
Seattle officials encouraged weekend participants to either get tested or “closely monitor” themselves for symptoms.