Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said the two-week “stay-at-home” order he issued Monday may need to be extended as the number of coronavirus cases there increased by 493 Friday to 3,700. The number of deaths is now up to 175.
Inslee said at a news conference the state has “made some modest improvement,” but has not yet “turned the corner” in battling the pandemic.
“This order may need to be extended, and the reason is we simply cannot allow this virus to be slowed and then spring back upon us,” Inslee added. “We’ve gotta pound it and we’ve gotta pound it until it’s done.”
Inslee also said there is evidence that the social distancing efforts show a slowing in the rate of increase in Washington’s three hardest hit counties in the Puget Sound area, including King County where Seattle is located. The 493 new cases reported Friday is down from 627 new cases reported Thursday.
An analysis from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts the pandemic will peak in mid-April, but that the state could experience up to 1,400 deaths by July 1.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has told local election officials that the April 28 special election will continue as scheduled. No candidates will be on the ballot, but 18 counties have bond issues to put before voters. Washington has a vote-by-mail system, which will prevent large groups of people from gathering at polling places, but there is still some concern about how to keep election workers at least six feet apart as they verify the signatures of voters as ballots are counted.
Meanwhile, state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kriedler has asked insurance companies to extend personal vehicle insurance policies to delivery drivers. Personal policies do not currently cover private vehicles when they are being used for business purposes, but the state’s “stay-at-home” order has led to an increase in delivery services for groceries, prescriptions and take-out food.
Although Inslee has ordered all K-12 schools to close until at least April 4, the Washington State Board of Education is considering giving school districts the ability to waive some statewide graduation requirements for this year’s seniors. Districts would have to show they made a “good-faith effort” to continue providing online instruction and help seniors meet course requirements. The board is expected to make a decision by April 8.
The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife has banned all recreational fishing through April 8 due to reports of crowded fishing piers and boat ramps.
“We’ve seen an uptick in outdoor recreation at some locations in recent weeks as people have looked for ways to get outside,” Kelly Cunningham, the agency’s fish program director, said in making the announcement.