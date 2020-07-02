(The Center Square) — Legislation introduced in the Washington state legislature would withhold tax money from cities who tolerate autonomous zones like Seattle's "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP).
CHOP was organized on June 8 by demonstrators protesting police brutality amid worldwide outcry over police misconduct and the killing of George Floyd.
A bill introduced by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, would withhold state funding for cities allowing autonomous zones and impose fines of up to $10,000 per day.
The bill would prohibit Washington cities from withholding police, fire, and other public services from communities under its jurisdiction.
It would also enable residents to file lawsuits for property damage related to public services like law enforcement being withheld by city officials.
The Seattle Police Department left Capitol Hill's East Precinct on June 11 after clashes between protesters and officers.
O’Ban claimed in a statement that CHOP unnecessarily cost state taxpayers.
“I fully support the constitutional rights to peaceably assemble and of free speech, especially to correct decades of injustice and unfairness,” O’Ban said. “But that does not mean the Mayor and Seattle City leadership should have allowed, encouraged, supported, and even celebrated the establishment of the so-called autonomous zone and occupation of the East Precinct and streets, sidewalks and parks in Capitol Hill.”
Dozens were arrested on Wednesday as Seattle police forcibly reclaimed control of the East Precinct. The action followed a 48-hour executive order issued by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for protesters to vacate the area.