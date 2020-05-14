(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims in Washington spiked by almost 14,000 during the week ending on May 9, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Over 116,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in the state during the week ending on May 9, up 13,994 claims from the week ending May 2 – almost a 14 percent increase – according to the department.
The state has seen over 1,076,000 total new unemployment claims in the two months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Labor Department data.
Washington’s peak for unemployment claims filed came during the week ending March 28, with over 182,000 claims.
Nationally, 2.98 million Americans filed for new unemployment benefits in the week ending May 9, bringing the country’s two-month total to 36 million new unemployment claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“In the week ending May 9, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 2,981,000, a decrease of 195,000 from the previous week's revised level,” the department said in a statement.
Washington is set to move to “Phase Two” of its four-phase plan starting May 25, which means some restaurants and bars can reopen with strict guidelines. Some smaller counties across the state have been permitted to begin “Phase Two” early.