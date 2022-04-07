(The Center Square) – Starting next year, job postings in Washington state will have to show potential employees the money.
Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law legislation requiring employers in the state to include salary and benefits information in job postings, rather than providing that information at the time a job offer is made.
Senate Bill 5761, which narrowly passed both chambers of the Legislature and was signed by Inslee in late March, applies to businesses with 15 or more workers.
The law applies to any solicitation the employer uses to attract new workers, including a third-party recruiter, a printed job announcement, or a digital job board posting. Any posting that includes qualifications expected of applicants also must include salary information.
Supporters of the law claim it will level the playing field for candidates, particularly women and minorities who may not have experience with negotiating salaries and are unaware of how much compensation and benefits a company could offer.
Not everyone agrees the law will play out as proponents intend.
“It will have a negative impact,” predicted Mark Harmsworth, Director of the Center for Small Business at the free market think tank Washington Policy Center, in an email to The Center Square. “The biggest, I believe, will be employers will post large salary ranges to avoid litigation and create disappointment in new hires when offers are nowhere near the ceiling on the ranges.”
Colorado, where a similar law is in effect, offers a glimpse of the possible unintended consequences of Washington’s law in the form of many employers avoiding hiring Coloradans altogether.
“The effect seems to be that either a company stops hiring in Colorado or they start listing the salaries on their job listing websites,” explained software engineer Aaron Batilo. “Some companies state that they will only temporarily stop hiring in Colorado as they try to adapt to the new law and other companies are just plainly avoiding Colorado entirely.”
Batilo is the man behind ColoradoExcluded.com, a website cataloging companies barring workers in Colorado from applying for remote work positions in an apparent effort to circumvent a state law mandating companies provide salary ranges when posting job openings in the state.
According to ColoradoExcluded.com, 211 companies are avoiding hiring in Colorado, and 488 total job listings excluding Coloradans have been confirmed.
Colorado’s "Equal Pay for Equal Work Act" passed in 2019 and took effect on Jan. 1, 2021. The legislation is meant to protect workers against gender-based wage discrimination.
Washington’s bill may be harder to get around, given the state’s sheer number of tech workers, observed Cher Scarlett, a software engineer from Kirkland.
“Colorado has faced exclusion from software jobs because of this law, but good luck doing the same for coveted Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Apple engineers,” she tweeted on April 1.
After thanking Inslee for signing the bill, she went on to say, "This is more than a win just for Washington, this is a win for workers across the country. California and New York, I'm looking at you to keep this going to ensure Coloradans stop losing out unfairly on jobs."
Washington’s law is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.