(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year.
The state Department of Labor & Industries announced Friday that the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023.
“The 8.66 percent rise is directly linked to the cost of common goods such as housing, food, and medical care as reflected in the Consumer Price Index,” the L&I news release said.
Last month’s report by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the CPI rose month over month in August. The index gained 0.1% for the month and was up 8.3% year over year.
“State law directs the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) to calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W),” the L&I statement continued. “In making the calculation, L&I compares the CPI-W index from August of the previous year to the index for August of the current year.”
Under Initiative 1433, approved by Washington voters in 2016, L&I must adjust the state’s minimum wage every year based on inflation.
Based on current state minimum wage rates and known increases for next year, it appears Washington state’s $15.74 an hour will be the highest state minimum wage in the nation, topping even California, where the minimum wage is slated to rise 50 cents next year, to $15.50.
Only the other Washington – D.C. – will have a higher minimum wage than the Evergreen State. As of July 1, the minimum wage in the nation’s capital is $16.10 an hour.
Cities can set minimum wages higher than the state, with two Washington cities increasing their minimum wages quicker than the state.
SeaTac’s minimum wage is $17.53 an hour, and Seattle’s minimum wage is $17.27.
Next month, voters in Tukwila will decide whether to raise the city’s minimum wage by $3. If voters approve the ballot initiative, the minimum wage will go from $14.49 an hour to approximately $17.50.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.