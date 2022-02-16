(The Center Square) – Washington state continues to rake in the dough, according to Wednesday morning’s revenue forecast showing a $452 million increase since the November forecast, for a total of almost $1.5 billion in increased revenue for the 2021-23 biennium.
“In terms of the revenue forecast, we are making a pretty substantial upward revision to the revenue forecast, and so for all funds subject to the budget outlook for the current biennium that increase would be one billion, four hundred fifty-three million,” Economic Revenue Forecast Council (ERFC) Executive Director Stephen Lerch told his colleagues on the council.
The positive revenue forecast stems in large part from an increase of 11,900 jobs in Washington since the November revenue forecast, as well as an apparent decline in COVID-19 cases and strong retail sales and residential real estate transactions.
“Clearly, collections are coming in stronger than we had anticipated in November,” Lerch said before elaborating. “The higher inflation also drives the revenue forecast higher. It raises the cost of goods and the cost of retail purchases, which again means that sales tax collections, B&O collections will be higher. The increase in personal income and the residential construction forecast is a positive for the revenue forecast as well. And we’re continuing to see stronger than expected growth in both retail sales and real estate transactions.”
Lerch cautioned there are negatives to consider, including a 7.5% inflation rate that makes goods and services more expensive, an all-time high in worker absences due to the highly-contagious omicron strain of coronavirus, and supply chain and logistical bottlenecks that continue to hamper production and sales.
Still, there was much more good news than bad in terms of revenue forecasts, with total state revenues expected to grow 16.1% between the 2019-21 and 2021-23 biennia, and 6% between the 2021-23 and 2023-25 biennia.
That translates into nearly $61.7 billion in projected revenues for the 2021-23 budget cycle. Projected revenues for the 2023-25 budget cycle are almost $65.4 billion, an increase of more than $1.3 billion.
Democratic budget leaders in the House and Senate are expected to release their supplemental proposals soon.
“It is a substantial adjustment that we’re going to have to make,” said Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, chief budget writer for the House. “I think that we have in the uncertainty of process of developing budgets, we have kind of had to hedge in both directions. What if things are not quite as good as we might anticipate, or if they are, we still have to take this information and translate it into budget documents and make adjustments, and we have very little time to turn that around as the proposed budgets will be released early next week.”
Later, he said he was hopeful the pandemic is transitioning to endemic, but urged caution.
“I am relieved with this forecast,” Ormsby said, “but not exuberant about the prospects for an uncertain public health related or economic related future.”
Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, confirmed Lerch’s budget numbers do not include $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 funds unspent from last year.
“But that is in addition to the revenue that Dr. Lerch forecast,” she said.
Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, made a pitch for tax relief at a time of high inflation.
“I appreciate that the numbers are very good, and I would still advocate for some sort of a tax deduction for our people,” she said. “I think that giving them some form of tax relief would be very much appreciated right now as we move through this inflationary period.”