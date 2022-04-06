(The Center Square) – Washingtonians are not in a hurry to file their federal taxes.
That’s according to the results of a March survey of 1,535 Americans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia conducted by time2play, an online gambling information site. The Evergreen State ranked among the bottom 15 in terms of tax procrastination.
Based on survey results, time2play put all 50 states and the District of Columbia into one of six groups based on when people said they file their taxes, from when the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting returns in late January, to early April, the month taxes are due.
Washington was put into the second-to-last group of states on that continuum, along with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, and North Carolina.
“As for why Washingtonians file so late, I'd say it could be a combination of factors,” said Ben Treanor, the digital public relations specialist who put the study together, in an email to The Center Square. “The cost of living in Washington is rising at a pace well above the national average. Money is tight right now and people are worried about owing Uncle Sam money. So many folks are likely to put it off as much as possible.”
On the plus side, Washington didn’t merit inclusion in the list of states whose residents on average filed later than anyone else in the country: Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Oregon.
At the other end of the spectrum, residents of Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Rhode Island filed earlier on average than the rest of the nation.
These survey results are in line with a recent Fidelity National Finance company study that ranked Washington residents as the tenth biggest tax procrastinators in the U.S.
The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns or an extension to file and pay money owed is April 18 for most taxpayers. Taxpayers in Maine or Massachusetts have until April 19 to file their returns due to the Patriots' Day holiday in those states. Taxpayers requesting an extension have until October 17 to file.