(The Center Square) – Washington is moving on up, according to personal finance website WalletHub’s recently released updated rankings by state on improved unemployment claims.
The Evergreen State was one of 23 states that had unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic. The other states are Arkansas, Virginia, North Dakota, West Virginia, South Carolina, Delaware, Montana, Vermont, Colorado, Arizona, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Wyoming, Kansas, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Ohio, Maryland, and New Jersey.
There was even more good news for Washington state in the Thursday rankings as explained by WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.
"Washington ranks 15th in terms of unemployment claims recovery for the past week,” she said. “Looking at cumulative data since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in Washington has dropped by over 85% between the weeks of March 15 to October 25, 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, the eighth best recovery nationwide."
Washington’s neighbor to the south, Oregon, didn’t fare as well. Oregon and the other Washington – D.C. – each had unemployment claims last week that were worse than the same week last year.
Nationwide, new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on October 25, and were 96% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub. That translates into 269,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, as compared to 6.1 million during the pandemic’s peak.
Employers across the nation added 571,000 jobs in October, above expectations, according to a monthly survey released Wednesday by private payroll firm Automatic Data Processing.
WalletHub identified which states’ labor forces are experiencing the quickest recovery from the pandemic by comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on multiple metrics from the latest month for which data is available – in this case, October – to key dates in 2019 and 2020.
The states bouncing back the best as compared to last week are:
1. Virginia
2. Arkansas
3. North Dakota
4. Delaware
5. Georgia
6. South Carolina
7. Kansas
8. South Dakota
9. West Virginia
10. Pennsylvania
The states bouncing back the worst as to compared to last week are:
1. District of Columbia
2. Kentucky
3. New Mexico
4. Tennessee
5. Michigan
6. California
7. Alabama
8. Oregon
9. Louisiana
10. Hawaii