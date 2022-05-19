(The Center Square) – Job quit rates – dubbed the “Great Resignation” by some – have been up since the COVID-19 pandemic, but Washington state has weathered the mass workplace exodus better than most.
An analysis by personal finance website WalletHub found that the Evergreen State ranked No. 34 out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In the last month, Washington’s resignation rate was 2.6%.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained what Washington’s ranking means.
“Washington ranks among the top 20 states with the lowest resignation rates,” she pointed out. “The main reason for this is the fact that it has the seventh lowest resignation rate over the past 12 months, 2.47%.”
She went on to say, “While we don't have further information about the state specifically, we can say that generally, a lower resignation rate means that people are satisfied with their current jobs and work environment.”
That translates into some possible good news for employees in terms of salaries and other benefits during a time of record-breaking inflation.
“This could mean that employers are able to raise wages to keep up with rising inflation, and are successfully adapting to the changing labor market,” Gonzalez said. “This means offering employees a more flexible work schedule and the ability to keep working remotely to some extent.”
More people were quitting jobs in Washington’s neighboring states, with WalletHub ranking Idaho at No. 14 and Oregon at No. 25.
The 10 states with the highest job resignation rates:
1. Alaska
2. Florida
3. Arizona
4. South Carolina
5. Georgia
6. Mississippi
7. Nevada
8. North Carolina
9. Wyoming
10. Alabama
The 10 states and state designates with the lowest job resignation rates:
51. New York
50. District of Columbia
49. Connecticut
48. Massachusetts
47. Pennsylvania
46. Maine
45. Minnesota
44. Maryland
43. New Jersey
42. Iowa