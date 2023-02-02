(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 26 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to a study released Thursday by WalletHub.
To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez spoke about factors that influenced Washington’s middle-of-the-pack ranking.
“Washington is in line with the national trend, and registered a slight week-over-week decrease in the number of new unemployment claims,” she told The Center Square in an email. “However, the fact that the number of unemployment claims was almost 9% higher this week than the same time last year, is the main factor that kept the state from ranking higher than 26th.”
Efforts at fighting inflation also play a role, according to Gonzalez.
“Overall, a slight increase in unemployment is something that needs to happen alongside the Fed's rate hikes, to get inflation numbers down,” she said.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point. The move marked the eighth increase in a process that began in March 2022.
Washington’s unemployment rate is 4.2%.
Idaho, Washington’s neighbor to the east, ranked No. 28 in WalletHub’s study. Oregon, the Evergreen State’s neighbor to the south, came in at No. 50.
The 10 states and state designates where unemployment claims are decreasing the most:
1. Kentucky
2. West Virginia
3. Maryland
4. Arkansas
5. New Hampshire
6. Oklahoma
7. Delaware
8. Maine
9. District of Columbia
10. Florida
The 10 states and state designates where unemployment claims are decreasing the least:
51. Utah
50. Oregon
49. Georgia
48. Montana
47. Colorado
46. New York
45. Kansas
44. Alaska
43. Wisconsin
42. Hawaii