(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks 31st out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of workforces experiencing the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, per a Thursday report from WalletHub.
That’s according to the personal finance website’s “States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.” New unemployment claims in the U.S. increased slightly week-over-week on March 21, according to the report, which notes there are 202,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, a dramatic decrease from the 6.1 million unemployment claims at the peak of pandemic.
To calculate its rankings, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.
“Washington ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of unemployment claims recovery in the past week,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square via email. “The state registered a significant drop in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the past week compared to the same week of 2019, over 21%.”
She pointed to other factors accounting for the Evergreen State’s run-of-the-mill ranking.
“However, what kept it from ranking higher was the change in unemployment claims in the past week compared to the same week of 2021, which was among the lowest,” Gonzales explained.
There was, however, some overall good news.
“On the positive side, Washington has the seventh strongest recovery since the start of the pandemic,” Gonzalez pointed out.
Washington’s ranking was sandwiched in between its Pacific Northwest neighbors in the WalletHub listing. Oregon ranked No. 33, and Idaho ranked No. 18.
The top 10 most recovered states this week:
1. New Hampshire
2. Delaware
3. Maryland
4. West Virginia
5. Vermont
6. Rhode Island
7. South Dakota
8. Georgia
9. Virginia
10. Alabama
The top 10 least recovered states or state designates this week:
51. District of Columbia
50. Ohio
49. Michigan
48. Utah
47. Indiana
46. Oklahoma
45. California
44. Illinois
43. Alaska
42. Wisconsin